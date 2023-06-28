Kyvos announces availability of Analytics Acceleration Semantic Layer as Azure Application on Marketplace

Azure users can accelerate analytics on massive data without the hassle of managing software and infrastructure.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyvos, a modern, cloud-native analytics acceleration platform, today announced the availability of its azure application with pay-as-you-go pricing.

(PRNewswire)

Azure users can now easily create Kyvos service from Azure Marketplace. This Kyvos service offers a faster and more convenient way to scale analytics on trillions of rows, delivering sub-second query performance at lowest cloud cost. Kyvos' smart pre-aggregation technology and semantic layer builds a single source of trusted data and enables intelligent, data-driven business decisions.

The new on-demand and pay-as-you-go experience will allow quick use of Kyvos analytics acceleration platform with just a few clicks on the Azure console, using existing Azure subscription. Kyvos doesn't charge any monthly fee and you pay as per the time you utilize the service.

"The ability to implement an analytics acceleration layer on Azure using Databricks will help enterprises which are on the path to data warehouse modernization, make their BI queries superfast," said Rajesh Murthy, COO at Kyvos Insights, during the Databricks Data+AI Summit 2023.

This launch represents Kyvos' latest effort to strengthen its strategic partnership with Microsoft and Databricks.

Learn more details about Kyvos Analytics Acceleration Platform on Azure Marketplace.

About Kyvos

Kyvos is a modern, cloud-native acceleration platform that enables sub-second querying on massive datasets. The platform' universal semantic layer for democratizes data across the enterprise through self-serve analytics. You can instantly analyze data at any scale irrespective of the analytics tool or underlying cloud platform. For more information, visit us at www.kyvosinsights.com or connect with us on LinkedIn .

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2143384/Kyvos_Insights_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kyvos Insights