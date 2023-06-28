Jumping Jellyfish! Who's Ready to Make a Sea Change?! "Aye-Aye, Captain!"

Lush, Nickelodeon and Paramount Consumer Products Launch Limited Edition Product Collection Tied to SpongeBob SquarePants: Operation Sea Change

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot on the heels of the SpongeBob SquarePants takeover of the Lush Kitchen Box, Lush is excited to announce that there are more products in the SpongeBob SquarePants collection launching globally on June 29th. Renowned for innovating packaging-free cosmetic items — such as bath bombs, shampoo bars and solid bar soap — the whole collection is designed to encourage shoppers to consider the sea and choose plastic-free!

In support of Paramount's SpongeBob SquarePants: Operation Sea Change campaign, a global ocean conservation and sustainability initiative, which kicked off last year, Lush is thrilled to have co-created a range of six new, fun and immersive products across bath, shower and skincare to ensure multiple steps of your body care routine are covered.

"Partnering with Lush on creative, fun and plastic-free products is the perfect way to make an additional impact with the SpongeBob SquarePants: Operation Sea Change initiative to protect the world's oceans and its inhabitants," says Veronica Hart, Executive Vice President, Global Franchise Planning and Consumer Products Marketing, Paramount Consumer Products & Experiences. "The vibrant world of SpongeBob SquarePants lends itself perfectly to the colorful world of Lush, and we're so excited to work together to bring awareness to this issue."

Findings from Mintel(1) show that plastic pollution remains one of the top three concerns for consumers when it comes to environmental issues in the last two years.

Lush has always championed solid products that require no plastic packaging. Mo Constantine (Lush Co-Founder & Inventor) invented many mainstream products we see across the cosmetics industry today, such as the shampoo bar in 1987 and the bath bomb in 1989. Lush also revolutionized the humble bar of soap by innovating a hand pouring method in the 1980s that's completely animal fat free. Over the years, Lush has consistently promoted hand-washing with bar soap (palm free, of course), both because of a belief that it is better for the environment than liquid hand wash in unrecyclable plastic pumps and also because it is a tried and tested route to the best hygiene.

Today, 60% of Lush's sales are entirely packaging-free. So, whether you're taking your first step away from the pump or whether you're motivated to move over to a fully plastic-free routine - Lush has you covered.

''We love soap! So, to create a plastic free range of products on behalf of SpongeBob SquarePants, an iconic character, series and brand, representing an undersea world that we are all trying to protect, was an obvious fit for Lush. We're thrilled to partner with Paramount Consumer Products and Nickelodeon on SpongeBob SquarePants: Operation Sea Change.

"We had so much fun with this collaboration and the Krabby Bathy is a new innovation for us — a hybrid soap, bath bomb and bubble bar. We think the fragrances are extra special, think tropical, pineapple and coconut, dreamy combinations that are unique to this range." - Melody Morton, Lush Concepts Creative Director

Exclusively available on the Lush app, online and in Lush stores, this limited edition range is available starting June 29th. May we take your order?

About Lush

Since inception over 27 years ago, Lush has been driven by innovation and its ethics. Creators of pioneering beauty products, one of Lush's most well-known creations is the bath bomb. Invented in 1989 by Lush Co-Founder Mo Constantine in her garden shed, bath bombs have become a global sensation – all hand pressed in Lush's own manufacturing sites across the world, Lush sold over 40.5 million last year.

A beauty company with a campaigning heart, Lush is on a mission to create a product for every need and a cosmetic revolution to save the planet. The ultimate goal is to leave the world Lusher than we found it. Lush operates a strict policy against animal testing and leads the cosmetics industry in combating over-packaging by developing products that can be sold 'naked' to the consumer. Lush Digital champions ethical hardware, ethical data, ethical design and open-source technologies and we support and elevate communities who feel the same.

Today, Lush operates in 49 countries with over 900 shops, 38 websites shipping worldwide and a global network of native apps, broadcasting channels and digital communities in over 30 languages.

About SpongeBob SquarePants

Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the most-watched animated series for 21 consecutive years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount International history, seen in more than 170 countries, translated in 29+ languages, and averaging more than 100 million total viewers every quarter. SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

