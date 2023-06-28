DOUBLE BLACK IMAGING AND LG COLLABORATE ON CUTTING-EDGE DISPLAY SYSTEMS FOR U.S. MEDICAL IMAGING MARKET

Long-term License Agreement Creates Bundled Solutions

Marrying LG Medical Monitors and DBI Calibration Software

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. and WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA Inc. and Double Black Imaging (DBI) have entered into a long-term license agreement that creates attractive bundled solutions for the U.S. medical imaging market consisting of LG's advanced LCD medical monitors and DBI's cutting-edge CFS Calibration Software Suite.

"The DBI and LG alliance leverages our complementary strengths and creates an excellent opportunity to work together towards our common goal of creating even greater value for our customers and the medical imaging market. Combining our resources, knowledge and expertise will lead to exciting new possibilities for both our companies," said Joe Lloyd, CEO of Double Black Imaging.

"Working with DBI and their broad, loyal customer base aligns with LG's vision of delivering innovative medical imaging solutions to the dynamic U.S. market," said Stephen K. Hu, LG Business Solutions USA's head of medical monitors. "DBI's expertise in calibration software development and hardware integration, coupled with LG's display technology leadership, is expected to benefit medical professionals and patients alike."

The DBI/LG bundled solutions range from 2- to 12-megapixel resolutions, covering the spectrum of medical imaging applications for Teleradiology, Diagnostic Imaging, Mammography/Tomography, Cardiology and Pathology. Each LG medical monitor features built-in front and backlight sensors for automated DICOM and color calibration technology, ultra-thin bezels, flicker safe technology, ambient lighting, and brightness stabilization to ensure image consistency across the enterprise and the display system lifetime.

The 21-, 27- and 31-inch displays from LG Business Solutions are bundled with Double Black Imaging's CFS Calibration Software Suite for precise automated gray level and color calibration, conformance testing, report generation, and non-conformance alerts via the web. The inclusive CFS Productivity Toolkit consists of several utilities designed to improve user workflow, enhance visual clarity, and reduce distraction, while diminishing eye strain.

About LG Business Solutions USA

LG Electronics USA's Business Solutions division serves commercial display customers in the U.S. healthcare, hospitality, digital signage, systems integration, education, government and industrial markets. Based in Lincolnshire, Ill., with its dedicated engineering and customer support team, LG Business Solutions USA delivers business-to-business technology solutions tailored to the particular needs of business environments. Ten-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $68 billion global force in consumer electronics, home appliances and air solutions. For more information, please visit www.LGSolutions.com .

About Double Black Imaging

Exceeding 1,000 customers in North America, DBI stands alone as the only company in the industry developing their entire software suite in the USA. All DBI software and hardware are tested, integrated, and serviced at our Colorado facility. DBI has a renowned history of providing the industry's finest customer service. DBI is continually acknowledged by thousands of Radiologists and IT Professionals who put their trust in DBI every day. The DBI Team is dedicated to developing innovative imaging solutions that greatly improve image quality and stability. Making imaging more efficient to reduce healthcare costs is our cornerstone. www.doubleblackimaging.com

