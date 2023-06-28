CYCLOMEDIA, Global Leader in Geospatial Technology, Strengthened By New Investment

ZALTBOMMEL, Netherlands, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclomedia , a world leader in providing highly accurate 360° street-level visual data, enhanced by AI-powered analytics, announced a significant investment to bolster the company's growth and pave the way for further success.

Investing in products & solutions to benefit customers & partners

Cyclomedia has achieved high growth rates over the past years, coupled with solid profitability, which has allowed it to build and cement its global leadership position.

This announcement confirms Cyclomedia's commitment to continue developing cutting-edge innovations that meet the needs of customers and partners on a global scale.

The company will therefore be able to better support its customers in harnessing the power of AI and real-world digital representations; such as Digital Twins, in managing outdoors assets more efficiently, more effectively, more safely and more sustainably.

Existing investors re-commit & new investors join

The funding has been led by Cyclomedia's current lead investor Volpi Capital, joined by a group of new investors, which strongly reaffirms investor belief in Cyclomedia's growth potential and long-term success.

"We are delighted to share this announcement," said Serge Lupas, Cyclomedia's CEO. "Not only have our existing investors reaffirmed their commitment to Cyclomedia, but we also welcome new investors who share our vision for the future. Their participation demonstrated their confidence in our ability to deliver exceptional results and create lasting value for our customers, partners and investors."

About Cyclomedia

Cyclomedia digitizes the outside world on a large scale, with high fidelity and in 3D -- allowing it to be visualized, mapped, analyzed -- and so enriched with layers of valuable information for its customers. The company develops, builds and operates the world's most advanced mobile mapping [1]systems, capturing over 850,000 km annually, enhanced by innovative AI-powered analytics to deliver actionable data-driven insights. Public and private organizations worldwide use this smart digital reality data to solve challenges in the areas of mobility, sustainability, safety and connectivity.

