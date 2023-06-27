MIND Education Recognized by SIIA as Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 8 and Best Learning Recovery Tool

MIND Education Recognized by SIIA as Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PK - 8 and Best Learning Recovery Tool

ST Math earns prestigious industry recognition

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MIND Education announces that ST Math was named the Best Mathematics Instructional Solution for Grades PK-8 and the Best Learning Recovery Tool of 2023 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business and Education Technology products across the country and around the world.

MIND Logo (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have received these awards for ST Math, and honored to be recognized by SIIA," said Brett Woudenberg, CEO of MIND. "I am proud of our entire team's dedication and passion towards making a positive impact for students. Our science-driven approach to learning math combined with innovative technology and pedagogy is highly effective."

ST Math is a PreK-8 instructional program that teaches math the way every brain learns. It fills crucial gaps in any math curriculum to accelerate learning. Animated formative feedback introduces a positive math learning experience that has repeatedly proven to deepen students' conceptual understanding of mathematics. ST Math's cognitive playground enables perseverance and transforms students' relationship from "struggling with math" to "discovering math".

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/celebrate-finalists/

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE .

About MIND Education

MIND Education engages, motivates, and challenges students towards mathematical success through its mission to mathematically equip all students to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems; and InsightMath, a neuroscience-based K-6 curriculum that transforms student learning by teaching math the way every brain learns so all students are equipped to succeed. During the 2022-23 school year, MIND Education and ST Math reached more than 2.28 million students and 115,000 educators across the country. Visit MIND Education to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIND Research Institute