Candy Crush Saga® Launches Hot Summer Workout In Collaboration With Bob's Dance Shop…And It's For Your Thumbs

'Thumb Gym' is the ultimate workout video that will get players' most important digit active and revved up for a summer of swiping AND crushing it

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Candy Crush Saga ® launched the ultimate summer workout video in collaboration with the world-class vibe curators, Bob's Dance Shop . The fun-tastic partnership combines the colorful energy of Bob's Dance Shop with Candy Crush Saga's® playful nature to create a unique fitness experience for players around the world. Enter: Thumb Gym.

While many people are in the gym hitting weights for the perfect summer body, it's easy to forget about building our most important appendage. That's why Candy Crush Saga® is proposing a new focus for fitness. That's right, your thumbs. This customized workout provides the ultimate thumb drill to help Candy Crush players level up…in-game and IRL.

Pulling inspiration from old school workout aesthetic, Thumb Gym is the ultimate workout video, fusing the fantastical gameplay of Candy Crush Saga® with the electrifying dance moves of Bob's Dance Shop that creates an unexpected opportunity for players to have a bit of fun.

"We're so inspired by the iconic and nostalgic workout videos of the 80's and Candy Crush Saga® was the perfect partner to bring that vibe to life through Thumb Gym," Coco from Bob's Dance Shop said. "The best part is, these thumb workouts can be done anywhere and with a fun, jazzy twist! We're certainly ready for a summer of crushing it."

The workout video provides a fun and interactive way to stay active and improve finger dexterity and strength, complete with Candy Crush "thumbells". Within the video, the stars of Bob's Dance Shop showcase thumb exercises that are easily replicated by players at home including warm ups like jazz hands, thumb stretches, lifts and taps - all proved to improve thumb strength.

"Our players - and their thumbs - are at the heart of what makes Candy Crush Saga® what it is. So, this Summer, we wanted to bring joy to workout season in the most playful way possible," said Luken Aragon, VP Marketing, Candy Crush Saga® "Working with Bob's Dance Shop and their infectious energy allowed us to create a fun routine that will surprise and delight Crushers everywhere."

To learn more and access the workout video of the summer, check out Candy Crush Saga® on Instagram and TikTok .

About King

With a mission of Making the World Playful, King is a leading interactive entertainment company with a 20-year history of delivering some of the world's most iconic games in the mobile gaming industry, including the world-famous Candy Crush franchise, as well as other mobile game hits such as Farm Heroes Saga. Candy Crush is the top-grossing franchise in U.S. app stores, a position it has held for the last five years, and King's games are being played by 243 million monthly active users as of Q1 2023. King, a part of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), has game studios in Stockholm, Malmö, London, Barcelona and Berlin and offices in San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Malta. More information can be found at King.com or by following us on LinkedIn , @lifeatking on Instagram, or @king_games on Twitter.

About Bob's Dance Shop

Bob's Dance Shop is an immersive entertainment experience, a paradise of self-expression, empowerment and community. They are a group of vibe curators, body movers and professional ice-melters, blending dance, music, fashion and spontaneity. The mantra of Bob's Dance Shop is "Be Our Best" and they encourage audiences to embody their truest self, all while dancing and laughing their hearts out. From the iconic, viral " flash bobs " to currently performing onstage with SOFI TUKKER and Purple Disco Machine, these artists create an unparalleled atmosphere that takes over the crowd and spreads joy and love to the world. When experiencing Bob's Dance Shop, whether it be the first or hundredth time, you'll always be surprised and feel a connection, not only with them, but with the new friends around you.

Traveling the world, Bob's Dance Shop has made appearances with The Chicks, Marc Rebillet, Megan Thee Stallion, Elderbrook and more, at festivals including Austin City Limits Music Festival, Carnaval, CRSSD and Lollapalooza and partnerships including leading brands Amazon Prime Video, Google, Kiehl's, Netflix, and The Sims. Follow Bob's Dance Shop on Instagram , TikTok and YouTube .

