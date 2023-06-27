CABC Welcomes New Directors and Board Executives

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Canadian American Business Council (CABC) is pleased to announce the election of officers and new board members to its Board of Directors following the Annual General Meeting (AGM). These appointments bring diverse expertise and industry leadership to guide the CABC in promoting strong economic and political partnerships between Canada and the United States. The new elected officers to the CABC are:

Chair: Nancy Ziuzin Schlegel (Lockheed Martin)

Past Chair: Jennifer M. Sloan (Mastercard)

Vice Chairs: Hélène V. Gagnon (CAE), Cathy Worden (Cisco), Kevin Kolevar (Dow)

Treasurer: Gabe Batstone (contextere)

Counsel: Joanne Zimolzak (Dykema)

The CABC is also pleased to welcome the following members to its Board of Directors:

Janet Drysdale (CN)

Chris Kopecky (Capital Power)

Joanne Pitkin (Amazon)

"We are delighted to welcome our newly elected officers and board members," stated Maryscott Greenwood, CEO of the CABC. "Their exceptional backgrounds will enrich our discussions and contribute to the continued success of the CABC as we look to continue fostering strong ties and collaboration between Canada and the United States."

Jennifer Sloan, the outgoing Chair of the CABC, expressed her confidence in the entire elected board leadership team, saying, "The CABC has always been committed to bringing together outstanding individuals who are dedicated to advancing cross-border business relations. I have no doubt that the newly elected officers and board members will provide valuable insights and contribute to the CABC's mission."

"I have been a board member since 2019 and am honored to take on new responsibilities during a critical time in our world," shared Nancy Ziuzin Schlegel, Vice President, International Government Affairs, Lockheed Martin. "The organization has an essential role to support security in North America. We will work towards growing economic ties between our two countries and building resilient industrial partnerships."

For more information about the CABC and its leadership team, please visit https://cabc.co/who-we-are/.

About the CABC: Established in 1987, the Council is the leading non-profit, non-partisan, issues-oriented organization dedicated to fostering dialogue between the public and private sectors in Canada the US. Members are key business leaders and stakeholders from both sides of the border ranging from entrepreneurs to best name brands in the world. Collectively, CABC members employ about two million people and have annual revenues of close to $1.5 trillion.

