INSIGHT GLOBAL APPOINTS DEWAYNE GRIFFIN AS ORGANIZATION'S CHIEF DIGITAL & INFORMATION OFFICER

National staffing company supports growth and expansion of technology team, recognizing its role as a critical driver for business in 2023 and beyond

ATLANTA, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Global, a national leader in the staffing services industry, announced today DeWayne Griffin as the company's new Chief Digital & Information Officer. Griffin, who joins Insight Global from State Farm, will be focused on leveling up the organization's technology capabilities in a time when trailblazing IT demands are essential to serving the company's clients, consultants, and employees.

DeWayne Griffin is the new Chief Digital & Information Officer at Insight Global (PRNewswire)

"I am thrilled to step into this role, which will allow us to enhance and improve our IT capabilities, ensuring we deploy strategies and plans that support our business growth and the growth of our clients," said Griffin. "Insight Global feels like home — the company's people-centric mission provides a personalized and intimate approach to the business of staffing. I'm extremely fortunate to be joining a team and company that cares so deeply about its people."

Griffin spent the last 22 years of his career at State Farm, serving in various roles, including his most recent position as Chief Data Officer. Throughout his tenure at State Farm, Griffin took the company to new heights through innovation in business strategy, democratizing analytics, talent strategy and alignment, complex project-lifecycle oversight and research.

In addition to corporate excellence, Griffin is a dedicated member of his local community and enjoys spending time with his wife and three children. He sits on the Advisory Council for Women in Technology and also served as a Board Member for the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, is a TechBridge Executive Ambassador, and is actively involved in church and community service efforts.

"We can't wait to embrace DeWayne's energy, positivity and skillset, which we know will help Insight Global continue to be at the top of its game," said Bert Bean, CEO of Insight Global. "Here at Insight Global, we value high character and hard work above everything else, and DeWayne brings all of this and more to the table. As the second largest IT staffing company, we understand the value a technology focus can bring to many companies. We're confident he will lead our IT team with the rigor, commitment, and expertise needed to positively position Insight Global for continued business growth."

ABOUT INSIGHT GLOBAL

Insight Global is an international staffing and services company specializing in sourcing IT, accounting, finance, healthcare, and engineering professionals and delivering service-based solutions to Fortune 1000 clients. With more than 70 office locations throughout the U.S., Canada, and U.K., Insight Global placed more than 50,000 people in jobs in 2022.

