FMA's Foundation, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs, Names 2023 Fall Scholarship Recipients

Awards Inspire Students Studying Manufacturing-related Disciplines
ELGIN, Ill., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A scholarship program started over 30 years ago by the foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, International® (FMA), known as Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT), has awarded more than $1.3 million to 720 students to encourage their pursuit of education and training pathways leading to manufacturing careers.
Thanks to generous donations and support from companies and organizations across the metal fabrication and manufacturing industry, 42 deserving students have received NBT scholarships for the upcoming 2023 fall semester.
2023 FALL SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS
- Rebecca Agaba, Long Beach, Calif., Welding Technology at Long Beach City College
- Thomas Barker, IV, Kilgore, Texas, Elite Combined Structural/Pipe Program at Arkansas Elite Welding Academy
- Jeremy Bergman, Middletown, Md., Mechanical Engineering at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- Madelin Billings, Chesterton, Ind., Industrial Engineering at Purdue University
- Brenton Bilyeu, Golden City, Mo., Precision Machining at State Technical College of Missouri
- Kaitlyn Bush, Cincinnati, Mechanical Engineering at Miami University
- Huneil Campbell, Coral Springs, Fla., Manufacturing Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Lance Carbaugh, Orbisonia, Pa., Welding Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Caden Cope, Georgetown, Del., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Thomas Craven, Rockford, Ill., Manufacturing Engineering Technology at Rock Valley College
- Miguel Cruces, Long Beach, Calif., Welding Technology/Metal Fabrication Technology at Long Beach City College
- Aydan Day, Lawrenceburg, Ind., Welding/Fabrication at Hobart Institute of Welding Technology
- James DeRosa, Mint Hill, N.C., Welding Technology at Central Piedmont Community College
- Tyler Dubien, York, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Micah Duke, Poway, Calif., Mechanical Engineering at San Diego State University
- Kamden Edens, Lexington, Tenn., Electrical Engineering at Tennessee Technological University
- Michael Fuccile, Conyngham, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Austin Hart, Lansing, N.C., Certified Pipe Welding at Kentucky Welding Institute
- Charles Harter, IV, Lock Haven, Pa., Manufacturing Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Hezekiah Heard, Hot Springs, Ark., Welding at Southern Arkansas University Tech
- Jedediah Hovey, Salem, Mo., Precision Machining Technology at State Technical College of Missouri
- Asher Johnson, Rockford, Ill., Mechanical Engineering at University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
- Elijah Johnson, Alpharetta, Ga., Structural Plate & Pipe Welding at Georgia Trade School
- William Makovsky, Coplay, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Mackenzie Matheny, Belleville, Mich., Product Design Engineering Technology at Eastern Michigan University
- Wyatt Meanix, Parkesburg, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Raahi Mehta, Schaumburg, Ill., Industrial Engineering at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- Tyler Millard, Oregon, Wis., Mechanical Design Technology at Madison College
- Cierra Miller, Dover, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Joel Mink, Florence, Ky., Aviation Maintenance Technology at Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
- Michael Montilla, River Grove, Ill., Engineering Technology/Mechanical Design at Triton College
- Nicholas Odle, Webster, N.Y., Electrical Engineering at Rochester Institute of Technology
- Jose Orozco, Pacoima, Calif., Welding Technologies at College of the Canyons
- Robert Ponder, Stone Mountain, Ga., Engineering Technology at Gwinnett Technical College
- Cameron Quinn, Chesterfield, N.J., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Alec Rees, Centerport, N.Y., Manufacturing Engineering Technology & Metal Fabrication Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Brenten Rodgers, Floyds Knobs, Ind., Engineering Technology at Trine University
- Connor Simmons, Fuquay Varina, N.C., Electrical Engineering at North Carolina State University
- Richard Taylor, Hot Springs, Ark., Elite Structural Welding Program at Arkansas Elite Welding Academy
- Jadon Uecker, Slinger, Wis., Tool & Die Technologies at Moraine Park Technical College
- Haleyanne Walter, Delta, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
- Matthew Woolcock, Oil City, Pa., Welding & Fabrication Engineering Technology at Pennsylvania College of Technology
"The most difficult jobs to fill today are those in the skilled trades," said Ed Dernulc, NBT Foundation director. "With majors in welding, mechanical engineering, machine tool technology, robotics and automation, metal fabrication technology, and other engineering fields, these students will be prepared for the careers and positions that American manufacturers are desperately looking to fill."
NBT saw a 50% increase in qualified applications for the 2023 fall semester, which indicates a rise in awareness and interest in manufacturing career options amongst high school graduates. Award recipients have strong overall GPAs with high grades in relevant coursework. Many have manufacturing work experience or have been involved in relevant extracurricular and/or community activities such as participating on a FIRST Robotics team. For more information, visit nbtfoundation.org/scholarships.
About NBT & FMA
Through its manufacturing camp and scholarship programs, Nuts, Bolts & Thingamajigs® (NBT) is inspiring the next generation of manufacturers, inventors, and entrepreneurs.
NBT is the foundation of the Fabricators & Manufacturers Association, Intl.® (FMA). Founded in 1970, FMA is the leading educational association for the metal processing, forming, and fabricating industry.
