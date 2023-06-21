RLS AND SOFIE ENTER STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR DISTRIBUTION OF NUCLEAR MEDICINE DOSES FOR PATIENTS

SOFIE to Manufacture Batches, RLS to Compound and Distribute to SOFIE Customers, Improving Continuum of Care for Patients

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. and DULLES, Va., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RLS (USA), Inc. (Radioisotope Life Sciences) , the third-largest nuclear medicine pharmacy network in the US, and SOFIE Biosciences (SOFIE), a national US manufacturer and developer of PET radiopharmaceuticals, entered into a strategic partnership for RLS to distribute SOFIE nuclear medicine doses for patients.

"As SOFIE looked to break into new markets, we needed a nationwide radiopharmacy partner with significant space, exemplary regulatory status, and industry-leading clean rooms," said Patrick Phelps, President & CEO of SOFIE. "Starting with the build out of a manufacturing-only facility, SOFIE is taking the next step by partnering with RLS for dispensing and delivery of patient doses. Compounding and delivering thousands of patient doses daily, RLS allows for co-location and brings the specialized expertise we need to bring PET diagnostics closer to hospitals and patients."

As the nation's only accredited radiopharmacy network and a recognized leader in USP <797> compliance, RLS will manage all patient dose preparation and distribution for SOFIE in select markets, streamlining the continuum of care for top hospitals, teaching institutions and doctors.

"Partnering with SOFIE is a perfect marriage of innovative theranostics and our 24/7/365 production and distribution network that is purpose built for the radiopharmacy industry, ensuring seamless last-mile delivery of patient-specific doses on a time-sensitive basis," said RLS CEO Stephen Belcher. "We are proud to provide an experienced, accredited network for radiopharmacy leaders like SOFIE to expand into new areas, ranging from CDMO work and clinical trials to PET and patient dose distribution."

About RLS

RLS (Radioisotope Life Sciences), the third-largest nuclear medicine pharmacy network in the United States, owns and operates 31 radiopharmacies across 18 states, offering an extensive portfolio of molecular imaging products. We endeavor to supply the highest quality radiopharmaceuticals in the industry by dispensing 100 percent of injectable unit dose products in clean rooms built to ISO 1644-1 specifications. In support of our commitment to quality, we provide tailored solutions and exceptional service to our more than 1500 customers. For more information, please visit www.rls.bio .

About SOFIE Biosciences

SOFIE's vision is to improve patient outcomes by developing and delivering molecular diagnostics and therapeutics (theranostics). With its robust radiopharmaceutical production and distribution network, mature contract manufacturing services, and now, high value theranostic intellectual property, SOFIE is poised to deliver on the promise of radiopharmaceuticals.

