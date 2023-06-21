Jumptuit Announces Genesis J2T-1, AI-Powered Global Event Detection, Real-Time Observation-Based Data, Cross-Sector Scenario Forecasting

Tracking the continuously changing constitution of elements, motion and trajectory of global events

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than five years of continuous development, Jumptuit is proud to announce the public unveiling of Genesis J2T-1 on September 27, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Jumptuit) (PRNewswire)

Genesis J2T discovers the cross-sector elements and coactions that constitute the genesis of global events, and continuously generates adaptive scenario forecasting. Genesis J2T is based on Jumptuit's Event Genesis Intelligence (EGI) that identifies the time and place of future events and generates adaptive scenario forecasting, based on continuous analyses of Real-Time-Cross-Spectrum-Data (RTCSD) captured via Jumptuit's Global Data Nets (GDNs).

Genesis J2T provides scenario forecasting solutions for the transportation and logistics, insurance, finance, energy, agriculture, health, travel and smart city sectors; S&P 500 Companies, large Private Companies, Government Agencies, Intergovernmental Organizations (IGOs), and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs).

Genesis J2T presents a new dynamic cross-sector index for identifying coalescing elements across sectors of the economy, political system and other components of society, and external geopolitical, regional and environmental factors to forecast events. The index measures the respective degree of each element and the collective value of the array of cross-sector elements to forecast the probability of an event.

Genesis J2T uncovers exposures, conditions, and probabilities of events prior to activities commencing and actions being taken. Insights are granular, down to an individual employee's activities and workflow, and virtually any geo-coordinate.

"Dynamic conditions and the constitution and relative value of each of the elements that form an event are always distinct," said Donald Leka, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Jumptuit, Inc. "Genesis J2T significantly increases the utilization of real-time observation-based data to reduce costly unconscious bias from assessments and forecasts, establishes cross-sector standardized metrics to calculate the impact of cross-sector factors, and uses real-time data observation-based feedback loops to recursively improve accuracy."

Jumptuit Editorial Contact:

Drew De Risi

Jumptuit

917.650.1359

dderisi@jumptuit.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Jumptuit