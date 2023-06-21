iPipeline and Vertafore partner to simplify life insurance distribution for carriers and independent agents

New integration between iGO e-App and Sircon for Carriers powers in good order applications and producer compliance for life insurance in real time

DENVER and EXTON, Pa., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore® and iPipeline®, leading providers of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced a strategic alliance to make the sales process for life insurance policies quicker and more streamlined.

iPipeline's iGO® e-App, one of North America's most widely used e-application for life insurance, now integrates with Sircon® for Carriers, the leading distribution management platform from Vertafore.

By adding iGO's capabilities to the front end of Sircon for Carriers, agents now have an e-App that makes applying for life insurance easier and reduces cycle times—within a platform that simplifies and automates onboarding, credentialing and compensation with their carrier partners. Together, the integration can improve efficiency and productivity for agents while increasing their placement ratios.

Benefits of the integration from iGO:

A simplified, accelerated and digital process that speeds up application processing

Application confidence by eliminating Not in Good Order (NiGO) applications

Reduced cycle times and an increased placement ratio

Flexible access, at any time, from anywhere, and on any device

Benefits of the integration from Sircon for Carriers:

Quickly and easily get producers onboard and authorized to sell

Reduced risk of regulatory non-compliance and time spent manually tracking licensing and accreditation

Enhanced experience for agents by ensuring accurate and timely commission compensation

"Our partnership with iPipeline brings together the power of two leading solutions to truly enhance life insurance distribution for insurers and their producers," said James Thom, chief product officer at Vertafore. "With this integration Vertafore and iPipeline are working to make it easier for carriers and agents to stay compliant and improve the quality of the data in the sales process, so that they can better serve the end-insured."

"We are excited to partner with Vertafore to help improve the application process for our mutual customers," added Bill Hunter, senior vice president of sales at iPipeline. "iGO's smart technology helps guide agents through the application process and guarantees all applications—100 percent—are in good order. The integration with Vertafore's solution gives our clients an automated way to ensure all compliance, licensing, and accreditation are completed in the e-application process."

Vertafore and iPipeline share a focus on driving innovation that simplifies and modernizes complex insurance processes. The partnership builds on the benefits of being business units of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) and provides a natural opportunity for iPipeline and Vertafore to work together to improve compliance and distribution for their shared customers in life insurance and annuities.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

About iPipeline

iPipeline is building a comprehensive digitized ecosystem for the life insurance and wealth management industries, which will enable millions of those who are uninsured or under-insured to secure their financial futures as part of a holistic financial planning experience. The firm is working to optimize all application and processing workflows—from quote to commission—and consolidating them within one of the most expansive straight-through processing platforms, significantly reducing paper, saving time, and increasing premiums and placements for insurance agents. iPipeline is also committed to offering premier subscription-based tools to help financial institutions and advisors automate and digitize financial transactions, comply with regulations, and seamlessly incorporate life insurance and annuities into client accounts.

The iPipeline digital ecosystem incorporates one of the industry's largest data sets to enable advisors and agents to optimize their businesses. Since its establishment in 1995, iPipeline has facilitated 1.5 billion quote responses, $32 billion in savings on printing and mailing costs, the collection of 55 billion premiums, and the protection of 25 million lives. For more information, please visit https://www.ipipeline.com/.

