OYA Renewables Forms Strategic Partnership with OpConnect

OYA to deploy OpConnect's EV charging solutions within its pipeline of energy transition projects across the US

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - OYA Renewables ("OYA"), a leading energy transition solutions platform, announced today a strategic partnership with US-based electric vehicle (EV) charging solution provider, OpConnect.

OYA Renewables Logo (CNW Group/OYA Renewables) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2012, and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, OpConnect provides turnkey EV fueling solutions throughout North America. Its services include EV fueling infrastructure, cloud-based software for EV charging network management and payment processing, as well as EV infrastructure maintenance and support services.

"Today's announcement represents a great example of OYA's broadening approach to advancing the clean energy transition," said Manish Nayar, Chairman and founder of OYA Renewables. "OpConnect's sophisticated platform positions it as an 'energy company of tomorrow', able to address multiple complex pain points across transportation electrification. It is also taking a leading role in bringing EV charging to traditionally underserved and low-income communities, a strategic imperative that aligns closely with OYA's energy transition strategy."

According to a recent report by Skyquest Technology Consulting1, a US boom in electric vehicle demand led to over 653,000 EVs being sold in 2021 with projections suggesting that there could be as many as seven million EVs on the road by 2025. In order to keep up with the demand for charging infrastructure, the EV charging station market is expected to reach $823 billion by 2028. According to Bloomberg2, driven by EV growth and government funding, EV charging has seen more than $4.8 billion in roll-out announcements, investment, debt financing and acquisitions already this year.

"The level of EV adoption we're currently seeing, and subsequent demand for charging infrastructure, is unprecedented," said Dexter Turner, President of OpConnect. "We're very fortunate to have strategic partners of OYA's calibre. With their strong market reach and reputation, combined with our state-of-the-art EV solutions, we're ideally positioned to take advantage of the immense opportunity in front of us."

With a 9 Gigawatt (GW) pipeline, OYA has quickly become a leading provider of clean energy infrastructure as North America commits to a net-zero future.

1 https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/06/29/2471528/0/en/Electric-Vehicle-Charging-Station-Market-to-Reach-823-billion-by-2028-Investment-Worth-Over-30-Billion-on-the-way-to-Improve-Global-Charging-Infrastructure.html

2. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-08-16/car-charging-investment-soars-driven-by-ev-growth-and-government-funds

About OYA Renewables

OYA Renewables is leading the renewable energy transition with an exceptional track record as a top ten community solar developer. Founded in 2009, OYA has developed over 1,440 MWDC and has a pipeline of 9 GW of distributed and utility-scale solar projects across North America. Focused on the expansion of renewable energy and the integration of other clean technologies, the Company is committed to delivering long-term clean energy solutions to clients supporting their renewable energy objectives and providing access to clean energy for underserved communities. OYA has been certified by both the Canadian Aboriginal and Minority Supplier Council and the New York & New Jersey Minority Supplier Development Council as a diverse supplier. It has a highly engaged, seasoned and diverse workforce, with offices located in Toronto and Boston.

For more information, please visit: https://oyarenewables.com

About OpConnect

OpConnect is reducing greenhouse gases caused by transportation with a smart EV charging platform that protects the electric grid, minimizes costs of electricity and maximizes use of renewable energy. Since its founding in 2016, OpConnect has deployed 2,000 EV charging ports and secured multi-year agreements to deploy EV charging to cities, municipalities, transit agencies and private property owners throughout North America, with a focus on fleets and multi-family properties. OpConnect is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with offices in Portland, OR and Boston. Its President is a founding member of Dream.org's Green For All Business Council, an organization dedicated to bringing clean technologies to traditionally underserved communities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OYA Renewables