Lilly Teams up with the American Diabetes Association and Adam Duvall to Launch "Tap the Cap"

Nationwide effort to inform people living with diabetes about how to access affordable insulin and give back to the diabetes community

INDIANAPOLIS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is teaming up with the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) and Adam Duvall, American professional baseball player, to launch a nationwide effort to increase awareness of insulin affordability solutions for all people living with diabetes.

Lilly's Tap the Cap campaign underscores how easy it is for people with diabetes to tap Lilly's monthly out-of-pocket insulin cap and access $35 insulin*. Lilly will also give back to the diabetes community through contributions to local ADA summer camps.

"Earlier this year, Lilly further delivered on our commitment to provide affordable insulin for people with diabetes by announcing price reductions of 70% for our most commonly prescribed insulins and an expansion of our Insulin Value Program to automatically cap patient out-of-pocket costs at $35 or less per month. And we promised we wouldn't stop there," said Mike Mason, president, Lilly Diabetes. "Today, we're staying true to our word and are excited to launch a new campaign to help ensure Lilly insulin users are aware of how they can tap our $35 insulin cap."

Lilly and the ADA are united in a shared mission—to advocate for insulin affordability and to help ensure that all people with diabetes have access to the medicines and treatments they need.

"With 8.4 million Americans relying on insulin to manage their diabetes, it's critically important they can afford it. The ADA has long led the fight for insulin affordability, and we're proud to team up with Lilly to inform people about how they can access affordable insulin," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, CEO of the ADA.

Lilly is also joined by Adam Duvall, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2012 and is sharing his story of managing diabetes as a professional athlete. Since his diagnosis, Duvall has become an advocate for the importance of diabetes education and navigating life with the disease.

"I know firsthand the physical and emotional burden that living with diabetes can have," said Duvall. "The last thing a person should have to worry about is how to get affordable insulin, and that's why I'm glad to be spreading the word with Lilly to make sure people know how easy it is to Tap the Cap."

To encourage people to help spread the word about accessing Lilly insulin for $35 or less per month, Lilly invites everyone to share a photo on Instagram or Facebook with our #TaptheCap filter and hashtag #TaptheCap.

For every post with the hashtag, Lilly will make a contribution to the ADA's summer camps across the United States. These camps support the unique care needs of children living with diabetes and offer them the opportunity to make lifelong memories while learning from others who relate to their experiences.

For more information about Tap the Cap, visit Lilly.com/insulin. For more information about the ADA's insulin affordability work, visit diabetes.org/insulincost.

*Terms and conditions apply. Automatically applied at the majority of retail pharmacies for those with commercial insurance. Government restrictions exclude people enrolled in federal government insurance programs from Lilly's $35 solutions. But federal law provides that Medicare Part D beneficiaries also pay no more than $35 per month for insulin.

About Lilly

Lilly unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We've been pioneering life-changing discoveries for nearly 150 years, and today our medicines help more than 51 million people across the globe. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing new discoveries to solve some of the world's most significant health challenges, redefining diabetes care, treating obesity and curtailing its most devastating long-term effects, advancing the fight against Alzheimer's disease, providing solutions to some of the most debilitating immune system disorders, and transforming the most difficult-to-treat cancers into manageable diseases. With each step toward a healthier world, we're motivated by one thing: making life better for millions more people. That includes delivering innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and working to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable. To learn more, visit lilly.com and lilly.com/newsroom or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn. P-LLY

Lilly Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) about our efforts to lower insulin prices and expand the $35 insulin cap and reflects Lilly's current beliefs and expectations. However, there can be no assurance that these efforts will achieve Lilly's objectives or that Lilly will execute its strategy as planned. For further discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to Lilly's business that could cause actual results to differ from Lilly's expectations, see Lilly's Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Lilly undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 82 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

©Lilly USA, LLC 2023. All rights reserved.

Refer to: Kristiane Bello; bello_kristiane@lilly.com; 317-315-9052 (Media)

Joe Fletcher; jfletcher@lilly.com; 317-296-2884 (Investors)

Eli Lilly and Company logo. (PRNewsFoto, Eli Lilly and Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eli Lilly and Company