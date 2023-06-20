The First Desafío China by La Vuelta - Beijing Changping Successfully Held in Changping District, Beijing

BEIJING, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 17th to 18th, the First Desafío China by La Vuelta - Beijing Changping was successfully held in Changping District, Beijing. More than 1,700 professional riders and cycling enthusiasts from all over the world gathered in Changping District to enjoy the passion of sports and experience the profound cultural heritage of humanistic charm of the district amidst lucid waters and lush mountains.

The First Desafío China by La Vuelta - Beijing Changping with the theme of Cycling and Encountering aimed to seamlessly connect people, cycling, and everyday life. It organically combined elements of cycling events, cultural tourism, and local cuisine to create an integrated experience of the combination of sports and tourism, the combination of sports and culture, and the combination of sports and leisure.

This event attracted nearly 1,700 participants, including over 50 foreign athletes from 15 countries and regions, as well as nearly 200 athletes from other cities besides Beijing. The event included four distinctive races: Criterium, Team Time Trial, Family Fun Ride and Road Race, catering to the diverse needs of different participants. The Criterium, Team Time Trial and Family Fun Ride took place on June 17, starting and ending at the Future Science City. These races followed the route around the Future Science City, integrating the concept of low-carbon, green, and healthy living advocated by the Energy Valley and Life Science Valley of the Future Science City with cycling. This allowed athletes and cycling enthusiasts from various countries to experience the unique charm of Changping's innovative development and its status as a city of the future.

The Road Race held on June 18 covered a total distance of 102.5 kilometers, including a 7-kilometer honorary ride and a 95.5-kilometer competitive ride. The route passed through attractions such as the Ming Tombs Reservoir, Ming Tombs, Strawberry Expo Park, and Jingzhihu Resort, which enhanced the participants' cycling experience by showcasing the blend of ancient and modern heritage and connecting historical and cultural landmarks with natural landscapes along the course.

The cycling route located in Yanshou Town offered a challenging 25.9-kilometer long-distance and high-gradient segment. Regarded as a legend in the hearts of cycling enthusiasts, it is a must-visit destination for cyclists in Beijing and even the northern region of China. It is also known as a benchmark for testing the skills of cycling enthusiasts. With winding mountain roads, serene villages, and refreshing flora, riders could ascend along the mountainous highway while enjoy the picturesque and breathtaking scenery.

To unleash the event's cluster effect, the organizers utilized the advantageous resources along the race route and created a map of cycling, travel, food, and entertainment. This map recommended unique restaurants, hotels, homestays, and attractions along the route, combining cycling with sightseeing to create a distinctive cycling culture. The event venue also gathered sports and lifestyle product manufacturers and retailers to create a comprehensive outdoor fashion consumer ecosystem. Additionally, there were food markets and DJ performances, enriching the event with a diverse range of activities.

Last year, Changping District utilized the combination of cultural tourism and cycling as a key focus and designed 12 themed cycling routes, which showcased the policy superiority and the practical application of green travel concepts. Through the empowerment of new formats and the creation of new scenes, Changping District continuously enhanced its appeal of cultural tourism and cycling experiences.

As an important area for the construction of Beijing's international communication center, Desafío China by La Vuelta - Beijing Changping served as a significant attempt by Changping District to establish itself as an international sports destination. By leveraging its abundant natural and cultural resources and harnessing the influence of the internationally recognized sporting event, Changping District aimed to transform regional resource advantages into developmental strengths. The event also promoted the concepts of green travel, low-carbon living, and healthy exercise, leading the way towards a greener lifestyle while showcasing the beauty and development of Changping, creating an impressive city image for the district, and attracting cycling enthusiasts from across the country and even the world to cycle in Changping District.

