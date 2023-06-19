Trigent recognized as a Leader in AI-Based Analytics & Automation in NelsonHall's NEAT report on Quality Engineering Services for 2023

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trigent, a leading US-based technology services provider, has been recognized as a Leader in AI-Based Analytics & Automation in NelsonHall's NEAT report on Quality Engineering Services for 2023, marking its second consecutive recognition by NelsonHall. This recognition is a result of Trigent's continued focus on the ability to meet future client requirements & the ability to deliver immediate benefits.

Organizations must adapt to shifting customer demands and a fast-changing technology landscape to stay competitive. Trigent's proprietary automation framework, qAIzen, leverages AI, enabling businesses to experience a new level of automation. The sophisticated framework is omnichannel with modular and reusable components leading to an exceptional customer experience.

Commenting on the recognition, Chella Palaniappan, President, Client Services, Trigent Software, said, "Delivering quality with AI enabled modular test automation framework is one of the fundamental philosophies of our QE services. The recognition is a testament to our efforts in helping our clients achieve a unified and flawless connected customer experience. We aim to provide business assurance by integrating intelligent testing and automation in every aspect of continuous integration and deployment processes."

"The emergence of digital testing, continuous testing, and even more AI is a true paradigm shift for clients and vendors. AI, in particular, promises to automate the creation of test scripts. Trigent has articulated its AI-based automation, for instance, a next-gen record-and-playback tool, for test script generation and maintenance. NelsonHall encourages Trigent to continue investing in technologies that offer a high potential for automation," said Dominique Raviart, IT Services Practice Director at NelsonHall, with global responsibility for IT Services research programs.

Trigent, a US-based technology services company, enables organizations to adopt digital processes and customer engagement models to achieve outstanding results and end-user experience. They help clients achieve this through enterprise-wide digital transformation. Trigent, with its experience and expertise, delivers transformational solutions to ISVs, enterprises, and SMBs. To learn more about Trigent, visit: www.trigent.com.

NelsonHall is a well-known global analyst firm focused on helping organizations understand the 'art of the possible' in digital operations transformation. NelsonHall helps buy-side organizations to make informed sourcing decisions and provides vendors with deep knowledge of user requirements enabling them to hone their go-to-market strategies.

