Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features GRAMMY® Award Nominee & 7x-Blues Music Award-Winning Pianist/Keyboardist and Vocalist VICTOR WAINWRIGHT & THE TRAIN on Saturday July 8 at 7 & 9:30 P.M.

GRAMMY® Award Nominated Blues Pianist/Keyboardist and Vocalist VICTOR WAINWRIGHT has been nominated 7 times for "Pinetop Perkins Piano Player of the Year" at the Blues Music Awards - winning the award 5 times (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, & 2020). Tickets for Victor Wainwright and his Acclaimed Band (The Train) at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club in Portsmouth, NH on Saturday July 8 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster.com and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

" Victor [Wainwright] is one of the greatest blues piano players in the business..."

"Not only is Victor one of the greatest blues piano players in the business, he's also a world class entertainer and vocalist."

— BLUES REVUE MAGAZINE

"Wainwright serves as an electrifying guide to a good time..."

— LIVING BLUES MAGAZINE

"The musicianship is downright exquisite…"

— ROCK & BLUES MUSE

Though his career began over a decade ago with genuine rock n' roll honky-tonk, Victor Wainwright has broadened his artistic scope over the years to include music representing virtually every corner of the roots music world. In 2016, Wainwright won the "B.B. King Entertainer of the Year" Award (the Blues Music Award given every year to the most outstanding live performer), and he and his band won "Band of the Year."

In 2018, Wainwright and his band received a GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Contemporary Blues Album" for their self-titled album, Victor Wainwright and The Train, which reached #1 on the Billboard Blues Album Chart. Wainwright was described by American Blues Scene as, "a force to be reckoned with on the piano. He IS honky-tonk and boogie, with a dose of rolling thunder."

Victor Wainwright's insatiable interest in music discovery and sheer love for entertaining have led him all around the world. The name of Victor Wainwright's band, The Train, is also the most fitting of metaphors. In music folklore, the train might have associations with the freight-hopping bluesmen of yore, but with this restless boogie-woogie innovator stoking the furnace, Wainwright is a charging locomotive - surging forward, crashing through boundaries of genre, sweeping up fresh sounds and clattering headlong past the doubters.

VICTOR WAINWRIGHT Tickets & Current Schedule of Shows

Tickets for VICTOR WAINWRIGHT & THE TRAIN at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club on Saturday July 8 at 7 & 9:30 P.M., as well as the current list of 2023 shows, can be found on Ticketmaster and Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.

ABOUT JIMMY'S JAZZ & BLUES CLUB

The mission of Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is to provide guests with a one-of-a-kind, world-class experience featuring serious jazz and blues music served with exceptional cuisine. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club features a spectacular and visually breathtaking environment engineered to deliver the highest quality acoustics while utilizing state-of-the-art production, sound and lighting technologies. Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club is located within a beautifully restored 1905 building at 135 Congress Street in the heart of historic downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire. For more information visit www.jimmysoncongress.com or follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JimmysJazzBlues and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jimmysjazzblues/. Sign-up for Jimmy's Email Newsletter to stay informed on Upcoming Shows, New Artist Announcements, Promotional Offers, Ticket On-Sale Dates, Special Performances, and Jimmy's Sunday Jazz Brunch.

