Virtana Acquires Cloud and Kubernetes Observability Solution Powered by Advanced AI and Open-Source Telemetry Collection, OpsCruise

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtana , the leading IT operations management (ITOM) company accelerating hybrid, multi-vendor, and multi-cloud infrastructure innovation with artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps), has acquired cloud observability platform, OpsCruise , the only purpose-built cloud-native, and Kubernetes observability platform.

OpsCruise's solution empowers ITOps/DevOps/SRE teams to predict performance degradation and pinpoint its cause. This is enabled by the deep understanding of Kubernetes and popular technologies used in modern applications, coupled with OpsCruise's unique contextual Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) based behavior profiling.

OpsCruise solution is also tightly integrated with leading open-source monitoring tools and cloud providers for metrics, logs, traces, flows, and configuration data, freeing customers from costly proprietary alternatives.

With this acquisition, Virtana continues to deliver on its vision to support simplified and unified hybrid infrastructure observability for on-prem, cloud, and edge multi-vendor environments by extending its hybrid coverage to support cloud-native, open-source, containers, and serverless functions.

Co-created in 2018 by The Fabric, a Silicon Valley startup foundry focused on cloud and IoT infrastructure, and tech entrepreneurs Scott Fulton, Aloke Guha, and Shridhar Venkatraman, OpsCruise was founded with a vision to address the challenges of complexity and cost of managing applications in the cloud.

Gartner named OpsCruise a Cool Vendor in Observability in 2022 because "it uses Machine Learning profiling to rapidly identify performance issues in Kubernetes and serverless cloud-native environments, allowing IT Ops/SRE teams to more efficiently manage complex modern environments."

Leading organizations, including Avis Car Rental, Telefonica, Tesla, and United Airlines, use OpsCruise to solve challenges, such as slow-downs, expensive proprietary telemetry collection, unexpected dependencies, misconfigurations, and resource saturation across Kubernetes, cloud services, and infrastructure.

Virtana Platform delivers unified hybrid infrastructure management solutions, including real-time performance monitoring, large-scale analytics capabilities, support for Kubernetes on-premises, Cloud Cost Management, and Workload Placement. Gartner short-listed Virtana Platform as a Digital Platform Conductor tool, defined by Gartner as a new category of tools. These tools "coordinate the various infrastructure tools used to plan, implement, operate and monitor underpinning technology and services for applications and digital products."

With OpsCruise, Virtana now supports Kubernetes deployments anywhere and automates anomaly detection to identify suspicious behaviors and data protection. The acquisition also enhances extensibility with improved support of a broad range of Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings.

"At Virtana, one of our core values is fostering customer obsession and innovation. Our team is committed to delivering the industry's most robust hybrid cloud infrastructure monitoring and management solution, and the acquisition of OpsCruise augments that effort," said Kash Shaikh, President and CEO of Virtana. "The integration of OpsCruise into our portfolio was driven by our many conversations with IT leaders worldwide to understand their challenges and how Virtana can help address them."

Kash continued, "Customers are challenged with expensive proprietary observability data collection that they may not use, not achieving a fast time to resolution, which affects their ability to provide the best customer experience. This acquisition will help accelerate how our customers reduce costs with open-source-based collection and predict and pinpoint the problems so they can innovate within their competitive markets. We are delighted to welcome OpsCruise to the Virtana family."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Virtana to help deliver on their vision of hybrid infrastructure management," said Scott Fulton, Founder & CEO of OpsCruise. "Cloud observability has become a data problem. Traditional tools require significant configuration and tuning to simply present telemetry data on dashboards. OpsCruise automatically makes sense of the data to provide contextual insights, identify degradations and automate causal analysis - an observability smart layer. It's about enabling engineers to toil less with monitoring tools, incidents, and war rooms."

About Virtana

Virtana accelerates hybrid infrastructure innovation through deep-system data and centralized visibility. Its unified multi-cloud management solution, Virtana Platform, simplifies the optimization, migration, and monitoring of application workloads across public, private, and hybrid cloud environments. The cloud-agnostic SaaS platform allows enterprises to efficiently plan their cloud migrations and then right-size workloads across their hybrid cloud infrastructure for performance, capacity, and cost—most customers see 25% cloud cost savings or more within the first 10 days of use. Get a free 14-day trial of Virtana's optimization solution at virtana.com/optimize-free-trial

Virtana was named Coolest Cloud Company by CRN, Top Cloud Leader Reducing Public Cloud Costs by Business Insider, Best Company Culture by Comparably, and a Customer First company by Gartner.

