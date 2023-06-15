Move4Her Returns Empowering Participants in the Fight to Eradicate Gynecologic Cancers

The Foundation for Women's Cancer expands Move4Her to a year-long fundraising initiative in support of critical research, awareness, and disease education

CHICAGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Women's Cancer (FWC) is pleased to announce the return of Move4Her, now bigger and better than ever! Embarking on its fourth consecutive year, Move4Her stands at the forefront of the FWC's mission to power research, awareness and education surrounding the five gynecologic (gyn) cancers – cervical, ovarian, uterine/endometrial, vaginal, and vulvar cancer.

Move4Her encourages participants to dedicate five minutes each day to their fitness and fundraising mission. Taking steps to protect your health, and to connect with others by sharing stories and experiences, Move4Her participants will power a much-needed movement. These simple steps are designed to take Move4Her to new heights in 2023 as the program shifts for the first time into a year-long campaign with an ambitious goal to unite the gyn cancer community and collectively raise more funds than ever by the end of the year.

"From the Society of Gynecologic Oncology's (SGO) Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer to local market events across the country, we're experiencing a fantastic energy across the gyn cancer community with people and organizations eager to come together to make a difference," said the Chair of the FWC Board of Directors, Ginger J. Gardner, MD. "Whether you're leading a fundraising team, hosting a local charitable event or making a one-time donation, the FWC will be showcasing your fundraising successes and contributions with virtual High-Fives to reinforce the power of the gyn cancer community."

According to Gardner, the number five holds special meaning because:

every five minutes a person is diagnosed with one of the five gyn cancers,

research reveals that just five minutes of movement can bring positive health benefits, and

this year the SGO celebrates its 55th Anniversary.

In September, which is Gynecological Cancer Awareness Month, a special hybrid fitness event will be held virtually and in-person in Washington D.C. on September 23 at the National Press Club bringing Move4Her participants together as a community to celebrate fundraising achievements. Throughout the year new tools and resources will be released to support individuals, teams and local organizations participating in Move4Her.

Move4Her proceeds help fund crucial research, including the FWC Move4Her Research Award granted to advance the prevention and treatment of gynecologic cancers, as well as awareness initiatives such as Move the Message – FWC's national campaign to increase awareness and drive early diagnosis of the five gyn cancers, especially among historically marginalized communities.

All officially registered Move4Her fundraisers will receive a special swag bag and will have access to a series of online tools to support their efforts throughout the year.

ABOUT THE SOCIETY OF GYNECOLOGIC ONCOLOGY

The Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO) is the premier medical specialty society for health care professionals trained in the comprehensive management of gynecologic cancers. As a 501(c)(6) organization, SGO contributes to the advancement of women's cancer care by encouraging research, providing education, raising standards of practice, advocating for patients and members, and collaborating with other domestic and international organizations. For more information, visit https://www.sgo.org.

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR WOMEN'S CANCER

The Foundation for Women's Cancer (FWC) is dedicated to increasing public awareness of gynecologic cancer risk, prevention, early detection, and optimal treatment. As the official foundation of the Society of Gynecologic Oncology (SGO), FWC is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides funding for gynecologic cancer research and training, as well as programs and resources. FWC has raised more than $60 million in areas such as research, awareness, education, and outreach. For more information, visit https://www.foundationforwomenscancer.org.

