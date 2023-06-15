Graphic Packaging Holding Company to Host Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on August 1

ATLANTA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), (the "Company"), will announce second quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 1st, with a call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The conference call will be webcast and can be accessed from the investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com . Participants may also listen via telephone by using the following dial-in numbers:

United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428

Canada dial-in number (Toll Free): 1 833 950 0062

All other locations: 1 929 526 1599

Telephone participants are required to provide the access code 122832 and should call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The webcast will be archived and available for replay beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on August 1st.

The Company has also set Tuesday, October 31, 2023 as the tentative date for the release of third quarter 2023 financial results.

About Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions to the world's most widely-recognized food, beverage, foodservice and other consumer products companies and brands. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and fiber-based foodservice products in the United States and Europe, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available at www.graphicpkg.com.

