EPAM Announces Strategic Global Partnership with Google Cloud to Help Enterprises Modernize and Transform with the Power of AI

Enhanced partnership will fast-track the development of AI/ML and data solutions to help customers accelerate their transformations into AI-enabled businesses

NEWTOWN, Pa., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced a strategic, global partnership with Google Cloud to develop and deploy Artificial Intelligence (AI)-first Google Cloud solutions to help enterprises overcome operational challenges and drive transformational growth.

EPAM logo (PRNewsfoto/EPAM Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Through this partnership EPAM will expand its global, cloud-native engineering and integration services and introduce targeted vertical solutions and managed services around Google Cloud AI solutions, including Vertex AI, Generative AI App Builder, Model Garden and more.

Learn more about EPAM and Google Cloud's Partnership

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Google Cloud to bring the power of AI to our clients," said Elaina Shekhter‎, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, EPAM. "Today's technology transformations are built on the foundation of digital and cloud-native developments, many of which we've been working with Google on since the mid-2000s. Larger scale success with AI will also be critically enabled by a new wave of EPAM's industry leading data engineering and ML capabilities. By furthering our long-standing partnership, we will help our clients stay ahead of the competition in a fast-changing digital landscape."

As the global AI market soars and adoption expands, demand is increasing exponentially for AI, machine learning (ML) and advanced engineering across all industry verticals. This partnership will leverage Google Cloud's advanced AI and ML capabilities, and EPAM's platform and data engineering DNA and nearly 30 years of experience engineering, consulting, and software development experience to deliver innovative cloud-enabled AI, data modernization, migration, data and analytics solutions to the Forbes Global 2000.

"Generative AI has the potential to streamline business processes and even transform entire industries," said Michael Clark, Vice President, Google Cloud North America Regions. "By combining Google Cloud's generative AI capabilities with EPAM's engineering expertise, we will help customers leverage cloud-first technology and generative AI as a catalyst for digital transformation, rapidly realizing business value, addressing real-world use cases and driving business growth across industries."

EPAM and Google Cloud have a 15-year, global 360-degree partnership that combines EPAM's engineering DNA, strategic consulting, and growing industry focused technology solutions with Google Cloud's infrastructure, AI/ML, generative AI and analytics technology. While continuing to focus on the long-standing tenants of this partnership, EPAM and Google Cloud will expand their collaboration to build and deliver AI-driven solutions helping enterprises in key verticals including financial services, consumer, telecom, media, entertainment, healthcare, life sciences, energy and high-tech to modernize and transform their businesses.

To learn more about EPAM and Google Cloud's Partnership, visit epam.com/about/who-we-are/partners/google-cloud .

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021, 2022 and 2023 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multi-disciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked four times as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest Growing Firm.

Learn more at www.epam.com and follow EPAM on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statement This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets and the broader economy, and the effect that these events may have on our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EPAM Systems, Inc.