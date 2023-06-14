Magic FinServ's DeepSight for Coupa Invoice Certified as Coupa Business Spend Management Platform Ready

DeepSight for Coupa Invoice is Now Available in the Coupa App Marketplace, Extending Coupa's Platform and Increasing the Benefits of Invoice Smash to New Heights.

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic FinServ, a leading provider of digital technology services and solutions for the financial services industry, today announced it will offer DeepSight for Coupa Invoice in the Coupa App Marketplace, connecting businesses with certified, pre-built solutions. Coupa Software certified the DeepSight for Coupa Invoice for use within the Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM) Platform, its cloud-based platform that empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to make smarter spending decisions.

Magic FinServ Logo (PRNewswire)

This groundbreaking solution combines AI, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), a rules-based engine, and analytics to transform how businesses handle invoice data. DeepSight seamlessly integrates with external systems and offline data sources, enabling automatic extraction, cleansing, and transformation. It simplifies invoice processing, reducing manual intervention and improving accuracy. DeepSight empowers organizations with enriched data for informed financial decisions. Its user-friendly interface ensures a smooth experience for finance teams, and it's compliant with regulatory norms for investment management firms and hedge funds.

"With manual and time-consuming processes, traditional invoice processing lacks efficiency, incurs higher costs, and hampers real-time financial visibility. It also poses risks of non-compliance, penalties, reputation damage, and business disruptions. The need for an automated solution that streamlines the entire invoice processing workflow is imperative now," said Nigel Pegg, VP & GM of Coupa Platform and App Marketplace at Coupa. "We're proud to have Magic FinServ on the Coupa App Marketplace to give our customers even greater levels of efficiency, accuracy, and cost savings into invoicing to transform the way organizations handle invoice data."

As a certified CoupaLink solution, Magic FinServ DeepSight for Coupa Invoice meets the requirements established by Coupa through its CoupaLink Partner Program and is available in the Coupa App Marketplace. The CoupaLink Partner Program enables software partners to build complementary solutions that easily connect into the Coupa platform. Customers benefit by discovering and connecting solutions to optimize their business spend and mitigate business risk while reducing the cost of third-party software integration.

"Connecting DeepSight for Coupa Invoice into the Coupa Business Spend Management Platform gives our customers a streamlined integrated invoice processing automation experience and helps them achieve regulatory compliance and reduce revenue leakage," said Parag Samarth, President, Magic FinServ. "We are proud to be part of the Coupa App Marketplace and a trusted CoupaLink technology partner. We look forward to our relationship with Coupa to further help customers transform and automate their invoice processing workflow, empowering finance teams to focus on strategic tasks and drive greater value for their organizations."

For more information on Magic FinServ DeepSight for Coupa Invoice and how it can transform the way businesses handle invoice processing by extending Invoice Smash, visit the Coupa App Marketplace at marketplace.coupa.com.

Coupa, Coupa Business Spend Management (BSM), CoupaLink, and all Coupa logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Coupa Software, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Magic FinServ

Magic FinServ, a division of Magic Software Inc., is a leading digital technology services company for the Financial services industry. Magic FinServ bring a rare combination of Capital Markets domain knowledge & new-age technology skills in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning. The company offers end to end services to be your one-stop provider.

For any further information, please get in touch with us at mail@magicfinserv.com.

Magic FinServ Media Contact:

Ruchi Aggarwal

Email: ruchi.aggarwal@magicfinserv.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2101670/Magic_FinServ_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Magic FinServ