CBS News Highlights National Insurance Crime Bureau Data on Surge in Stolen Vehicles

DES PLAINES, Ill. , June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a story on the national spike in vehicle thefts, CBS News reported data this week from the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) that showed more than one million vehicles were stolen in 2022, the highest number since 2008. It also reported that NICB's foreign operations unit repatriated more than 2,000 stolen vehicles that had been trafficked to foreign countries in 2022.

