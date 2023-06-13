AdVantage Partnership Capital platform builds momentum

Approximately $1 billion raised for deployment through AdVantage in Q4 2022

Brent Poliquin , Reinsurance Data & Analytics Lead, expands role

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) announced today that Brian Steinhoff has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Property Catastrophe, of Vantage Risk Ltd. effective immediately. Mr. Steinhoff will be based in Bermuda and report to Peta White, President of Vantage Risk Ltd.

Vantage (PRNewswire)

Vantage Risk Names Brian Steinhoff as Senior Vice President, Property Catastrophe.

In his new role, Mr. Steinhoff will lead Vantage Risk's Property Catastrophe underwriting team, and lead the Property Catastrophe underwriting efforts on behalf of the company's partnership capital platform AdVantage Retro I Ltd. ("AdVantage"). He and his team will be responsible for producing and underwriting portfolios within target investment parameters. Under Brian's direction, the group's expertise, analytics, and reporting will also be extended to investors interested in opportunities in the Property Catastrophe market.

In addition, Brent Poliquin, Reinsurance Data & Analytics Lead will expand his responsibilities to lead strategic operational planning and investor reporting activities related to AdVantage.

Commenting on Mr. Steinhoff's appointment, Chris McKeown, Vantage's CEO of Reinsurance, ILS and Innovation, said, "The $1B capital raise sets us on sound footing to accelerate AdVantage's growth. With the development of our partnership capital model gaining steam, Brian's underwriting expertise and extensive market contacts will be invaluable to investors seeking non-correlating returns in the Property Catastrophe reinsurance market. We're happy to have him take on this important role and build on Vantage's early success in managing partnership capital."

Mr. Steinhoff said, "I'm excited to support Chris and the team developing and executing our AdVantage strategy. We're committed to providing best-in-class service to cedents and third party investors, while bringing creative and meaningful capacity to the market."

Mr. Steinhoff previously held senior positions at Hamilton Insurance Group and Allied World. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce, Finance from St. Mary's University.

In December 2022, Vantage Risk, through AdVantage, raised approximately $1 billion in additional capital for deployment through its partnership capital model. This capital was net-new to the industry and dedicated to providing coverage for insurance companies' natural catastrophe exposures.

About Vantage

Vantage Group Holdings Ltd. (Vantage) was established in late 2020 as an insurance and reinsurance partner designed for the future. Driven by relentless curiosity, our team of trusted experts provides a fresh perspective on our clients' risks. We add creativity to tech-enabled efficiency and robust analytics to address risks others avoid. Vantage operating subsidiaries Vantage Risk Ltd., Vantage Risk Assurance Company and Vantage Risk Specialty Insurance Company are rated "A-" (Excellent) by AM Best.

Carlyle and Hellman & Friedman, global investment firms with deep experience in the re/insurance industry, are lead investors in Vantage.

Additional information about Vantage can be found at www.vantagerisk.com | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vantagerisk. These references with additional information about Vantage have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

Media Contact

John Flannery, john.flannery@vantagerisk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vantage