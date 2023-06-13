United Mail Announces Rebrand, Changes Name to United Direct Solutions

Rebranding Reinforces Comprehensive Solutions Beyond Printing and Direct Mail with New Name, Visual Identity and Brand Positioning

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- United Mail, an iconic industry leader enabling meaningful connection between companies and their audiences since 1980, today unveiled a comprehensive rebrand to United Direct Solutions. In addition to the name change, the company introduced a new logo and visual identity, updated brand positioning and reframed services that better represent their use of the latest tools and technologies available to provide clients with the most comprehensive solutions possible.

"Since the company's founding over 40 years ago, United Mail has remained at the forefront of innovation, client services and data security," said CEO and President Tom Clines. "However, as time passed it became clear that our name and brand identity no longer fully represented all that we can do for our clients. United Direct Solutions and the updated branding makes it clear that we are ready to partner with our clients to accomplish all their communications needs and will be for many years to come."

Initially recognized for their printing, direct mail and physical marketing materials production, the company has grown and expanded to embrace digital marketing, billing, data and document security as the marketing landscape has evolved. As United Direct Solutions, the company affirms its commitment to industry-leading innovation and service, as well as the industry's highest focus on data and document management, privacy and security. Additionally, their growth in digital, email and online solutions has positioned United Direct Solutions as a leader not only in direct marketing, but personalized relationship marketing as well.

"It is incredibly exciting to unveil a name and branding that better aligns with who we have grown into as a company," added Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Dayna Neumann. "Our existing clients already know all that we can do for them, but as United Direct Solutions we are better positioned to expand our client base more easily and effectively with an identity that better represents who we are today."

Founded in Louisville in 1980, United Direct Solutions currently has 250 employees and locations in Louisville and in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company serves Fortune 50, small and mid-sized companies nationwide, with key expertise in the healthcare, financial services, insurance, education, political and non-profit industries.

About United Direct Solutions

United Direct Solutions provides clients with the most effective methods to connect, engage and communicate with their audiences. Since 1980, their marketing solutions have grown from direct mail service to digital marketing, billing, data and document security, embracing and engaging the latest platforms and technologies. At the forefront of innovation, automation and expertise, United Direct Solutions develops and implements communications strategies that demonstrates the value of connection and the power of personalized communications. For more information, visit udsolutions.com.

