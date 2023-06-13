RLS APPOINTS GLENN SULLIVAN AS DIRECTOR OF REGULATORY AFFAIRS

New Appointment Marks Latest in RLS's Commitment to Best-in-Class Regulation as Radiopharmacy Network Continues to Scale for Long-Term Growth

LAKE ZURICH, Ill., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RLS (USA), Inc. (Radioisotope Life Sciences), the third-largest nuclear pharmacy network in the US, announced the appointment of Glenn Sullivan as Director of Regulatory Affairs. Sullivan, a 25-year veteran of the radiopharmacy and healthcare industry, will help ensure RLS continues to meet the highest bar for regulatory compliance on the local, state and federal levels as the radiopharmacy network continues to expand.

RLS (USA), Inc. Logo (PRNewswire)

"Glenn's appointment as Director of Regulatory Affairs marks an exciting new chapter for RLS as we continue to scale for long-term, sustainable growth," said Stephen Belcher, CEO of RLS. "With over two decades of experience at the intersection of nuclear medicine and regulatory affairs, Glenn will play a crucial role in ensuring RLS maintains our best-in-class regulatory status as we advance our pipeline of radiopharmaceuticals and work to make a positive impact on patient care."

As Director of Regulatory Affairs, Sullivan will drive local, state and federal regulatory strategy for the company, ensuring RLS continues to meet the highest standards in regulatory compliance as the only Joint Commission accredited radiopharmacy network in the country. In addition to leading the licensing and permitting process across the RLS network, which includes 31 radiopharmacies nationwide, Sullivan will also play a critical role in research and PET initiatives as RLS continues to expand into new areas.

Sullivan brings over 25 years of experience in regulatory affairs, quality and compliance with a strong focus in the nuclear sector. Prior to joining RLS, he held key regulatory roles at several prominent organizations, including Cardinal Health, Nuclear & Precision Health Solutions, Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, Rush Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center and Amersham/Medi-Physics. Sullivan holds a B.A. in Mathematics from Wittenberg University, an MBA from National Louis University and a Ph.D. in Business Administration from California Intercontinental University.

About RLS

RLS (Radioisotope Life Sciences), the third-largest nuclear medicine pharmacy network in the United States, owns and operates 31 radiopharmacies across 18 states, offering an extensive portfolio of molecular imaging products. We endeavor to supply the highest quality radiopharmaceuticals in the industry by dispensing 100 percent of injectable unit dose products in clean rooms built to ISO 1644-1 specifications. In support of our commitment to quality, we provide tailored solutions and exceptional service to our more than 1500 customers. For more information, please visit www.rls.bio.

For more information, please contact :

RLS (USA), Inc.

Trey Bankson

Chief Operating Officer

Trey.Bankson@rls.bio

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RLS (USA) Inc.