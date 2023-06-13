Pega Cloud Now Available For Deployment on Google Cloud

New option gives Pega Cloud clients multi-cloud flexibility

LAS VEGAS, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, today at PegaWorld® iNspire announced the availability of its Pega Cloud™ solutions on Google Cloud as a fully managed as-a-service offering. This provides Pega Cloud clients with a highly scalable and secure cloud solution to manage and drive Pega's low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation solutions across their organization.

Google Cloud and Pega Cloud bring together two transformational solutions that drive innovation through market leading cloud technologies and applications. Now clients can bring their Pega Cloud solutions closer to key Google services to activate their data and drive stronger technological alignment. For example, joint customers can now aggregate customer behavior events with Google's Big Query data warehouse and ingest them into Pega Customer Decision Hub ™ to provide valuable pre-summarized insights to fuel Pega's adaptive AI-powered decisioning models. In the future, joint clients will also be able to incorporate Google's generative AI services with Pega Infinity ™ to accelerate low-code development, optimize personalized engagement, and assist users and customers.

In addition, Pega Cloud is now available in Google Marketplace , which allows clients to easily procure Pega Cloud solutions and apply their investment towards their Google Cloud commitment.

Google Cloud provides another Pega Cloud deployment option for clients, making Pega Cloud one of few Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers to offer a multi-cloud SaaS approach. This empowers clients with the flexibility to deploy Pega in the way that best suits their business needs in the face of rapidly changing market conditions. The multi-cloud option also allows clients to expand market reach, satisfy compliance demands in certain regions, and strategically align their new and existing technology investments while enabling clients to build their technology landscape with a best-of-breed approach.

Pega Cloud powers the world's largest organizations running mission critical solutions that maximize customer value, simplify service, and boost efficiency. It uses capabilities inherent in Pega's low-code AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation solutions to automate the delivery and management of cloud services. Coupled with the largest global collection of Pega expertise in the world, Pega Cloud delivers the most complete Pega experience available for clients. For more information, visit www.pega.com/products/cloud .

Pega recently introduced enhancements to Pega Cloud supported by an enhanced Global Operations Center to deliver a more scalable, reliable, and secure foundation for its suite of AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation solutions. These enhancements improve resiliency, utilization, and resource optimization so businesses can maximize their technology investments to deliver better experiences for employees and customers.

Today's news was announced at PegaWorld iNspire , the company's annual conference taking place on June 11-13 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. For more information, visit www.pegaworld.com .

Quotes & Commentary:

"The availability of Pega Cloud on Google Cloud will offer tremendous value to our clients by providing the security, reliability, and scalability our clients demand for deploying and managing their Pega applications," said Frank Guerrera, chief technical systems officer, Pega. "This marks a significant milestone in our deep partnership with Google Cloud, and we look forward to offering more innovations together in the future."

"Through this partnership, organizations can easily deploy and scale Pega Cloud on Google Cloud's trusted, global infrastructure," said Pallab Deb, managing director, partnerships, Google Cloud. "We're excited to continue our work with Pega to help businesses quickly see value from their Pega applications and to help them automate and streamline many of their most common business processes and tasks."

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow.

