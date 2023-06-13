New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus Concludes Another Round of Successful Seminars on Revelation

NEW YORK , June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shincheonji New Heaven New Earth Church of Jesus has wrapped up another successful round of seminars on the Book of Revelation. The final seminar was held on June 11th in Daegu, South Korea. The event was simultaneously broadcast live in nine different languages.

Lee Man-hee, Chairman of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, gives a lecture at a seminar for pastors held in Daegu on the afternoon of June 11th. (PRNewsfoto/Shincheonji Church of Jesus) (PRNewswire)

Shincheonji's Bible Seminar, titled "Testimony on the Fulfillment of Revelation," was held weekly from April 22nd – June 11th. The other events took place in different cities, including Seoul, Busan, Daejeon, Incheon and Gwangju, South Korea. For all six seminars, there were a total of about 14,000 participants in person, including about 1,500 pastors. About 30,000 participated virtually in real time through social media.

Each of the six seminars featured Shincheonji Church of Jesus Chairman Lee Man-hee as the lecturer. The events provided a detailed explanation of the fulfillment of prophecies in the Book of Revelation and inspired pastors in attendance to make changes in order for their own ministries to align with the teachings of the current era.

"This theme of the fulfillment of the prophecy of the Book of Revelation, which was considered difficult to understand even in the religious world due to its metaphorical expression, seems to have been timely, and it seems to have given many implications to pastors," said a local media official who attended the event. "Based on the Bible, I could feel the growth potential of Shincheonji in the lecture focusing on the prophecies and reality of the Book of Revelation."

Shincheonji Church of Jesus has been conducting online seminars through its official YouTube channel since 2021. Since then, many pastors have agreed to sign MOUs with the church.

By the end of May, the total number of pastors signing MOUs with Shincheonji Church of Jesus reached 7,800 in 80 countries. The total number of members belonging to these churches exceeds 819,000. More than 1,000 churches in 32 countries have replaced their signboards with Shincheonji Church of Jesus, after beginning to learn the word delivered from its mission center and confirming that the teachings align with the Bible.

"If you are a person who believes in the Bible as the standard, shouldn't you check (the reality that it has been fulfilled)?" You must judge with the Word of God and the Bible, not unconditionally with your own thoughts and judgments," Chairman Lee said.

