High Definition Vehicle Insurance Announces New In-House Claims Capability and Additional Market Expansion

HDVI Accelerates Claims Resolution Process and Launches Proprietary Telematics-Based Insurance Product in Oklahoma

CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- High Definition Vehicle Insurance (HDVI), a technology-first commercial auto insurance provider, will now process claims in-house to deliver a more streamlined, efficient and customer-focused experience. The company also launched its insurance products for commercial trucking fleets in Oklahoma, for policies effective beginning July 1.

"HDVI understands the significant impact claims processing times can have on fleets," said Karla Ferguson, director of claims. "An efficient claims process ensures damaged vehicles are repaired or replaced promptly, minimizes downtime, and reduces the financial burden by providing timely reimbursement for repairs, medical expenses, or property damages."

Ferguson leads a best-in-class claims team with over 60 years of combined experience working on claims in the trucking industry and a deep understanding of the unique challenges and risks associated with operating a fleet of semis. HDVI's claims experts are aligned with its fleet services team to ensure they are aware of losses quickly, have access to related telematics data, and can tap into and understand how a particular fleet operates.

"By utilizing telematics data, our team can offer a more precise account of the accident, aiding in the determination of fault and the extent of the damages incurred, which can reduce the likelihood of fraudulent claims and ensure efficient, fair claim resolution," Ferguson added.

Fleets can use post-accident telematics and data to understand areas for improvement and take corrective actions to avoid future claims, reduce downtime, and save money. Every HDVI customer gets partnered with a fleet services representative to help build and maintain a safety-first culture and get the most from their efforts.

HDVI claims benefits include:

24/7 claims reporting

Experienced trucking adjusters

Claims number provided to customers same day when reported within business hours

Faster and fair resolution of claims

Direct access to a U.S.-based support team and constant contact with assigned claims professional

Emergency response team at the point of accident and available for post-incident fact gathering

Quick access to telematics data, video and knowledge of customers' operations from HDVI fleet services team

In the event of a loss, Ferguson said fleet owners should report their claim immediately and provide further details upon request. Fast action can help preserve important evidence like dashcam footage and witness statements needed for an accurate claims assessment and to expedite resolutions and minimize downtime.

The company also announced its expansion into Oklahoma, where fleets can get its competitively priced insurance solution with broad coverage , flexible payment terms, and enhanced coverage options. HDVI's Safety Lookback™ analyzes fleets' telematics data from the past 90 days when a policy is first quoted. Fleet customers can earn immediate discounts that can be applied at the start of the policy period if the data shows strong safety performance, and they can achieve a discount of up to 20% in year one.

HDVI used approximately 3.5 billion miles of telematics data to build a proprietary risk model and better select, price, manage, and retain risk. Data shows that 90% of HDVI customers see an improvement in speeding or hard braking within their first year with the company.

HDVI is currently available in 20 states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Oklahoma, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. The company expects to operate in 30 states by the end of 2023.

About HDVI

HDVI is a technology-first commercial auto insurance provider. The company assesses risk using historical and real-time telematics data and provides tools and services that help fleets increase safety, reward safe driving, and benefit from efficient and fair claims processing. HDVI is headquartered in Chicago with additional offices in Greenville, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Portland, Oregon; Dallas; and San Francisco. High Definition Vehicle Insurance, Inc. is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies.

