Eco-dynamic Tech to Unveil World's First Colored Solar Awning: Artpiece for RV 1000W

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco-dynamic, a US-based tech-driven company aiming to harness the power of the sun and redefine renewable energy, introduces an innovative product "Artpiece for RV 1000W", the world's first colored, motorized and rollable solar awning, to give RVers more possibilities of enjoyable ambience due to its solar power supply. The company announces an official launch event will be held in All in CARAVANING 2023 exhibition on June 17th in Beijing.

As a game-changer for RV users, Artpiece for RV 1000W combines solar power supply and sun shading in one solution, the revolutionary Solar Awning. Instead of using fabric as awning material, it innovatively integrates lightweight 360° rollable flexible HJT solar modules and eliminates fabric replacements.

What sets it apart is Eco-dynamic's KALAFLEX Technology, which imbues the solar cells with vibrant colorful patterns that never fade, enabling the Artpiece for RV 1000W to seamlessly blend in with the chic appearance of RVs and serve as a vital decorative element for high-quality camping lifestyles.

"Solar product should not just be a practical equipment, it can also be a shining piece of art. With our expertise in solar industry for over 20 years, we're dedicated to integrating aesthetic creativity into design of sustainable solar solutions for outdoors and households, enhancing the experience of customers to the next level. Artpiece is our first product line and now also the one and only solar solution with colorful patterns worldwide." said Michael Soon, VP of Business Development of Eco-dynamic Tech.

With an aim to meet off-grid power needs, Artpiece for RV 1000W is designed to generate about 1000W power output (depending on sunlight quality). It is robust for challenging outdoor environments and equipped with an electric motor allowing users to extend it in seconds using remote control. Integrated LED lights provide also illumination for overnight RVing.

Eco-dynamic Tech is now offering a 25% early bird discount for pre-orders placed on its official website (www.econamictech.com) along with gifts.

Econamic Tech is a tech-driven company with breakthrough solar tech patents dedicated to harnessing the power of the sun and redefining renewable energy, using "Eco-dynamic" as its company brandname. Its key technical team has been deep into the industry for over 20 years and focuses on making this valuable resource easily accessible, sustainable, enjoyable for every household.

