Marlin completes majority growth investment in LineLeader

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlin Equity Partners ("Marlin") is pleased to announce that it has completed a majority growth investment in LineLeader by ChildcareCRM ("LineLeader"), a leading provider of SaaS software and digital payment solutions for the early childcare education market. The company's product suite is comprised of three unified core modules: Enroll, Engage and Manage, which together allow childcare businesses to manage the entire journey of a family, including customer relationship management (CRM), family engagement, childcare management, and tuition billing functionality. Growth Street Partners and other existing shareholders will retain a minority stake in the business following Marlin's investment.

"The investment from Marlin will enable LineLeader to further expand its leadership position as a comprehensive unified pre- and post-enrollment management software provider for childcare centers," said Matt Amoia, CEO of LineLeader. "We are thrilled to partner with Marlin and work alongside them to continue to deliver exceptional support for our customers and create innovative solutions for the childcare market in the future."

"We are excited to partner with the LineLeader team to augment the incredible momentum they have achieved over the past several years as an established leader in the childcare market," said Alex Beregovsky, a managing director at Marlin. Bill Hurley, a principal at Marlin, added, "We look forward to providing our operational expertise and financial support to help enable LineLeader to accelerate its product development, expand its market reach and deliver even greater value to its customers."

Marlin Equity Partners is a global investment firm with over $8.5 billion of capital under management. The firm is focused on providing corporate parents, shareholders and other stakeholders with tailored solutions that meet their business and liquidity needs. Marlin invests in businesses across multiple industries where its capital base, industry relationships and extensive network of operational resources significantly strengthen a company's outlook and enhance value. Since its inception, Marlin, through its group of funds and related companies, has successfully completed over 200 acquisitions. The firm is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with an additional office in London. For more information, please visit www.marlinequity.com.

LineLeader powers early childhood education with its childcare platform that enables businesses to grow enrollment, boost family engagement, and simplify center management. LineLeader's award-winning platform seamlessly combines lead management, marketing automation, family communication, payment processing, and childcare management into a single unified platform, so childcare organizations can consolidate multiple products into one solution. More than 5,000 early childcare education centers globally trust LineLeader. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas. For more information, please visit www.lineleader.com.

