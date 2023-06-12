C3i partners with Paladin Labs Inc. to offer Canadian clinicians a complimentary testing service to detect T315I mutation

MONTREAL, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - C3i Center Inc and Paladin Labs Inc., a subsidiary of Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP), have partnered to launch a complimentary clinical testing program for the diagnosis of the T315I mutation in Philadelphia chromosome-positive (Ph+) chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) patients in Canada.

"We're pleased to be working with Paladin Labs to offer this innovative and important testing program that will provide physicians and patients with additional information to guide treatment decisions," says Dr Lambert Busque, Chief Medical Officer of C3i. "Digital PCR (ddPCR) technology can identify the T315I mutation with a sensitivity that is approximately 100 times greater than SANGER sequencing*."

"C3i is pleased to be making precision medicine more accessible to physicians and patients ensuring the therapy is matched to the individual profile of the patient ensuring the best possible outcomes for that patient. C3i is working hard to bring innovative therapies to Canadians." says Louisa Petropoulos, Chief Executive Officer of C3i.

"We are excited to partner with C3i to offer this complimentary test to Canadian clinicians," says Dr. Jean De Serres, Vice President of Scientific Affairs, Paladin Labs. "The implementation of this program is a testament to our commitment to helping patients we serve."

Who is the test for

CML patients who are resistant to tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI therapy) or Ph+ALL patients.

A Canadian clinician must request the test. For more information on the program, including how to request a test, healthcare professionals can contact labs@centrec3i.com.

About Paladin Labs

Paladin Labs Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing innovative pharmaceutical products for the Canadian market. Paladin is an operating company of Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP), a specialty pharmaceutical company committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life through the delivery of quality, life-enhancing therapies. Learn more at www.paladin-labs.com or www.endo.com.

About C3i Center Inc

C3i Center Inc. (C3i) is a CDMO on a mission to help grow a national biopharma ecosphere in Canada by accelerating the commercialization of cell therapies and cancer immunotherapies.C3i is a center of excellence in research and commercialization which has its offices at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital, and will be offered in its Laval laboratories across Canada. The C3i has an accreditation from the American College of Pathology (CAP) and the C3i Laboratories Inc has been granted a license from the LSPQ. For more information, go to www.centreC3i.com.

*1-Simona Soverini, Simona Bernardi and Sara Galimberti. Molecular Testing in CML between Old and New Methods: Are We at a Turning Point? J Clin Med. 2020 Dec; 9 (12): 3865.

