NEAR Foundation - Mirae Asset: Paving the Way for the Future of Web3 Finance

SEOUL, South Korea, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEAR Foundation announced a strategic partnership with Mirae Asset, a subsidiary of Asia's largest financial group Mirae Asset Global and a leading company in the financial services industry, for further development of Web3 technology.

Through this strategic collaboration, NEAR Foundation and Mirae Asset aim to expand the Web3 business domain and lead the global financial paradigm by conducting joint research and collaboration. This will be achieved by organizing global joint events to enhance brand awareness, and establishing a mutual support system to strengthen the Web2/Web3 business network.

Mirae Asset is an investment specialist aiming to leap as a global top-tier investment bank (IB). It provides competitive services in major businesses such as corporate finance, trading, wealth management (WM), and private equity investments (PI). Moreover, it is leading innovation in the finance industry by forming the "Next Finance Initiative" (NFI), along with prominent companies in Korea, such as SK Telecom and Hana Financial Group.

NEAR is a global Layer 1 protocol with a strong emphasis on usability (NEAR Protocol). Its FastAuth feature provides a user experience similar to login via email. It also offers Web2 companies and developers solutions through its blockchain operating system, BOS. This lowers the entry barriers for the initial adoption of Web3, allowing existing companies and users familiar with traditional financial services to easily adopt the new financial ecosystem and contribute to the development of innovative financial services.

Ahn In-sung, Head of the Digital Division at Mirae Asset, stated, "We will continue to innovate and develop the foundational blockchain technology that underpins the industry. We will actively collaborate with exceptional blockchain communities like NEAR Foundation to incorporate Web3 technology into our global business."

Marieke Flament, CEO of the NEAR Foundation, commented: "Our agreement with Mirae Asset will provide a platform for us to showcase the capabilities of NEAR Protocol and its powerful BOS system to help transform the finance industry. We look forward to supporting this important partnership and helping to play a key role in transforming the future of Web3 finance."

Scott Lee, General Manager, NEAR Korea Hub, commented: "NEAR Foundation is expanding the horizons of Web3 industry by onboarding leaders in the gaming industry (Kakao Games Bora, WeMade, and Netmarble) and Mirae Asset, a pioneer in the financial industry." He further emphasized "NEAR Foundation will continue to expand its reach through collaborations with industry leaders to actively drive the transformation of the existing financial paradigm."

About the NEAR Foundation

The NEAR Foundation is a Swiss non-profit that supports the growth and development of the NEAR Protocol and its associate ecosystem, a high-performance carbon-neutral blockchain that is designed to be super-fast, incredibly secure, and infinitely scalable. NEAR Protocol is built by an award-winning team of engineers and entrepreneurs to be simple to use, inclusive and good for the environment.

About the NEAR Korea Hub

NEAR Korea Hub is a multi-function regional hub that manages the overall business in Korea and East Asia. Specifically, NEAR Korea Hub supports project onboarding, fostering developer community, marketing, and more.

About the Mirae Asset

Mirae Asset is an investment specialist aiming to leap as a global top-tier investment bank (IB). It provides competitive services in major businesses such as corporate finance, trading, wealth management (WM), and private equity investments (PI). It is much anticipated that NEAR Protocol will engage in joint research efforts with Mirae Asset to both apply and drive Web 3 adoption in the financial industry.

