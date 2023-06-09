DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees Celebrates 75th Anniversary with Spectacular Style and Spirit of Giving

The Zebulon, North Carolina Event Reignited Storied Tradition and Continued Commitment to Wounded Warrior Project Partnership

NEW YORK, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees, the vintage-inspired men's lifestyle brand, proudly commemorated its 75th anniversary with a grand celebration on Thursday, June 8. The event, held in Zebulon, North Carolina, included a reception at Olde Raleigh Distillery, followed by a ceremony at the DEVIL-DOG® distribution center. The highlight of the evening was the relighting of the fully restored iconic 1950s neon sign that has graced the building for decades along with a check presentation to the Wounded Warrior Project.

DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees was first established in 1948, relaunching to the market in 2019 as a men's lifestyle brand, creating vintage-inspired and high-quality menswear at a great value. Originally known for their great fitting and durable denim jeans, DEVIL-DOG® has expanded into a full lifestyle collection including new categories such as: Casual Bottoms & Shorts, Knit Tops, Sweatshirts & Tees, Denim Shirts & Jackets, Caps and Leather Accessories.

"For 75 years, our brand has been synonymous with durability, quality, and a commitment to our North Carolina heritage."

"We are thrilled to mark this incredible milestone for the brand," said Jeff Rosenstock, President of General Sportwear and DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees. "For 75 years, our brand has been synonymous with durability, quality, and a commitment to our North Carolina heritage. It's an honor to celebrate this anniversary surrounded by our valued customers, partners and the Zebulon community."

In 1927, an army veteran named Louis Rosenstock founded General Sportwear, a small apparel manufacturer that would go on to launch the iconic DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees brand in 1948. Inspired by the strength and durability of the U.S. Marines who earned the nickname "Devil Dogs" in World War I, the brand quickly gained a reputation for quality and toughness. Seventy-five years later, the third generation of Rosenstocks, Louis' grandchildren Jeff and David, carry on the legacy - relaunching the brand in 2019 as a men's denim and lifestyle label that's all about casual, comfortable clothing that fits great.

The factory turned distribution center has been a staple of the Zebulon community since 1952. Atop the building, sits an iconic neon sign that, like DEVIL-DOG®, has stood the test of time. While it has remained in place all these years, the neon burnt out some 50 years ago. But, thanks to a restoration by Durham-based Hex Neon, the sign once again illuminates the Zebulon night sky. It's a small but significant reminder of the brand's enduring legacy and the importance of preserving cultural history. DEVIL-DOG® continues to honor its N.C. roots in various ways. Each line of jeans is named for an N.C. location, from Durham to Boone and more, and each pair includes a leatherette patch that proudly says Zebulon, North Carolina. The company also partnered with local artists George Hage and Brock Forrer to create amazing North Carolina-inspired designs for its 75th-anniversary T-shirt and bandana.

Glenn York, the mayor of Zebulon, expressed his appreciation during the event for DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees' contributions to the local community. "DEVIL-DOG® has been an integral part of Zebulon for over seven decades," said Mayor York. "Their commitment to quality craftsmanship and their dedication to North Carolina is truly commendable. We congratulate them on their 75th anniversary and look forward to many more years of shared success."

In addition to celebrating their remarkable history, DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees took the opportunity to honor their longstanding partnership making a difference in the lives of veterans. As a supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP), every pair of DEVIL-DOG® pants comes with a special WWP dog tag to help raise awareness for their veteran support programs. During the sign relighting ceremony, DEVIL-DOG® presented WWP a check to represent its $125,000 in contributions since 2019 and reflect a continued commitment to honoring and supporting those who have served their country.

For more information about DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees, please visit devil-dog.com and follow @DEVILDOGJeans on Instagram and Facebook.

About DEVIL-DOG® Dungarees

