Promethean is Recognized by the 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awards as a Student Engagement Innovator

The company's flagship ActivPanel 9 wins Student Engagement Innovator of the Year award

SEATTLE, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Promethean, a leading global education technology company, has received the highest honors from the 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Awards. The newest interactive display from Promethean, the ActivPanel 9, won a Breakthrough Award in the "Student Engagement Innovator of the Year" category.

Edtech Breakthrough Awards 2023 (PRNewswire)

Powered by Promethean's patented ActivSync technology, the ActivPanel 9 responds to the evolving educational environment by breaking down barriers between devices, enabling increased connectivity and collaboration, and supporting hybrid and in-classroom learning. It provides busy, overworked teachers with the ability to create seamless workflows, design engaging and interactive lessons, customize their personal panel settings, and experience greater mobility.

EdTech Breakthrough established the global Breakthrough Awards to honor excellence in creativity and recognize the achievements of companies, technologies, and products in educational technology. This year, more than 2,400 nominees were under consideration for awards in 26 categories, including student personalization and engagement.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by the EdTech Breakthrough Awards and to be placed among other breakthrough leaders in this exciting field," said Jennifer Foreman, chief marketing officer at Promethean. "Promethean is committed to providing educators around the world with transformational edtech tools that help students achieve to their fullest potential. It's an honor to be celebrated as one of education technology's most creative innovators."

To learn more about Promethean's award-winning products, please visit

http://www.prometheanworld.com/.

About Promethean

Promethean is a leading education technology company working to transform the way the world learns and collaborates. From our founding in Blackburn, England, more than 25 years ago to our global operations serving 126 countries today, we've continued to explore, innovate, and inspire—designing learning and collaboration tools that are built for breakthroughs. Our award-winning interactive display, ActivPanel, and lesson delivery software, ActivInspire and ClassFlow, were designed to engage students, connect colleagues, and bring out the brilliance in everyone. With headquarters in Seattle, Washington, and offices worldwide, Promethean is a subsidiary of the NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0777) group of companies. Visit us at PrometheanWorld.com.

©2023 Promethean. All Rights Reserved. Promethean, the Promethean logo, ActivPanel, ActivSync, ActivInspire, ActivConnect, ActivSound, ClassFlow, ActivPen, and Vellum are trademarks or registered trademarks of Promethean Limited in the United Kingdom, United States, and other countries around the world. All other product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. Unless specifically identified as such, Promethean's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between Promethean and the owners of these trademarks.

(PRNewsfoto/Promethean) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Promethean