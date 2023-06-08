Guidance Honored in The Webby Awards for its Hearst Website

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidance, a leading digital commerce agency, is thrilled to announce its recognition as an Honoree in The Webby Award for its outstanding work on the Hearst website . The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences, honor excellence on the internet, celebrating the best websites and mobile experiences across various categories.

Guidance's partnership with Hearst resulted in the creation of an innovative and unified digital platform for all of the Hearst brands. The award-winning website showcases Hearst's diverse range of over 20 magazines, captivating its audience with a seamless user experience and visually stunning design.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as an Honoree in The Webby Awards," said Jason Meugniot, CEO of Guidance. "Our collaboration with Hearst was focused on creating an immersive and dynamic digital space that celebrates the power of storytelling. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the visionary leadership at Hearst."

The Webby Award is a testament to Guidance's expertise in crafting exceptional digital experiences that drive business results. With a deep understanding of user behavior and industry trends, Guidance has consistently delivered cutting-edge solutions for its clients. The agency's commitment to innovation and its ability to align technology with business objectives have made it a trusted partner for brands across various sectors.

To explore the award-winning Hearst website and experience its captivating content, visit https://winners.webbyawards.com/2023/websites-and-mobile-sites/general-websites-and-mobile-sites/magazine/255169/hearst .

About Guidance

Guidance builds highly customized ecommerce websites and applications for brands, retailers, manufacturers and distributors in both B2C and B2B. With industry leading practices in commerce strategy, mobile optimization, CX, website development, systems integration and analytics, flagship companies have relied on Guidance's expertise to facilitate more than $50 billion in GMV.

For over 25 years, brands such as Foot Locker, Hoonigan, Scuf Gaming, Benefit Cosmetics, K-Swiss, Smile Direct Club and many others have engaged Guidance to build hundreds of world-class omni-channel websites and applications that accelerate growth and provide differentiated digital customer experiences.

Learn more at https://www.guidance.com/partners/about-us

Read the Hearst story

Media contact: Edward Gaug, edward.gaug@guidance.com

View original content:

SOURCE Guidance Solutions, Inc.