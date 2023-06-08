Firefly Aerospace Announces Strategic Acquisition of Spaceflight Inc. to Bolster On-Orbit Services

Acquisition complements Firefly's full-service launch, on-orbit, and lunar lander business

CEDAR PARK, Texas, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Firefly Aerospace ("Firefly" or the "Company") today announced the acquisition of Spaceflight Inc. to strengthen Firefly's on-orbit solutions and service the entire lifecycle of customers' satellites and spacecraft. The acquisition further supports Firefly's robust portfolio of low-cost space transportation services, including responsive launch and in-space mobility, on-orbit hosting and servicing, and lunar delivery operations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"This acquisition is the result of Firefly's business plan to strengthen the company though organic growth in addition to accelerating its capabilities with strategic acquisitions," said Bill Weber, CEO Firefly Aerospace. "The combination of Spaceflight's on-orbit experience with Firefly's launch vehicles, Blue Ghost landers, and Space Utility Vehicles is an overnight game changer for our customers and investors."

Spaceflight's flight-proven orbital vehicles provide payload deliveries, hosting, and transfer services. With extensive expertise in mission management and selling and filling manifests, the company has also supported the deployment of more than 460 payloads into space. Spaceflight operates manufacturing and payload processing facilities in Bellevue, Washington, including state-of-the-art clean rooms, environmental testing capabilities, and large high bays for concurrent spacecraft production.

"With a high market demand for our on-orbit services and rapid response missions, this acquisition uniquely positions Firefly to respond immediately to our customers' needs," said Weber. "We look forward to welcoming this team into our incredible Firefly family!"

The addition of Spaceflight brings added capabilities that complement Firefly's vertically integrated product line, including launch, lunar, and in-space vehicles. Firefly's Alpha launch vehicle is manifested through 2023 with the U.S. Space Force, NASA, and other commercial customers, as the Company concurrently builds a new medium launch vehicle in collaboration with Northrop Grumman. Firefly's Blue Ghost lunar lander is scheduled to complete the first of two missions to the Moon next year with NASA as the anchor customer, and Firefly's Space Utility Vehicle has a mission scheduled early next year to demonstrate the vehicle's on-orbit capabilities.

Firefly is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners ("AEI"), a U.S.-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense and government services, space, power and utility services, and specialty industrial markets.

About Firefly Aerospace

Firefly is an end-to-end space transportation company with launch, lunar, and in-space services. As an all-American company headquartered in central Texas, Firefly is focused on delivering responsive, reliable, and affordable space access for government and commercial customers. Firefly's small- to medium-lift launch vehicles, Space Utility Vehicles, and Blue Ghost lunar landers provide the space industry with a single source for missions from LEO to the surface of the Moon and beyond. For more information, visit www.fireflyspace.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

