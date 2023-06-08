Find out how Colossal is taking the fundraising world to new heights with Favorite Chef

PHOENIX, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There has been a lot of positive buzz around the newest professional fundraiser on the block, and rightly so. Colossal Management is changing the face of fundraising by powering online competitions that benefit both charities and competitors. Colossal's Favorite Chef is set up to be of huge value to the James Beard Foundation and the thousands of competing chefs.

For a Good Cause

Colossal operates the Favorite Chef Competition on behalf of DTCare , a nationally registered public charitable organization that will subsequently grant donations from the Competition to the James Beard Foundation . The grant to James Beard Foundation will come from "Champion Votes" cast through the Competition. 100% of donations go directly to DTCare. Learn more here . Since 1986, James Beard has been working to create a more equitable and sustainable future in the restaurant industry through annual awards, community-focused initiatives, advocacy, partnerships, national events, and more.

"We are absolutely delighted to see Colossal bring so many people together around food, and we are deeply grateful that this initiative will benefit the Foundation's efforts to champion a standard of good food anchored in talent, equity, and sustainability," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of JBF.

Favorite Chef is legit

Over the past year, Colossal has partnered with some big brands and well-known celebrities, including the legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk. And now, Colossal is proud to partner with Carla Hall to present Favorite Chef. The Colossal team is currently accepting registrations from chefs worldwide who are interested in coming together to support a worthy cause like the James Beard Foundation.

How does the Favorite Chef Competition work?

Favorite Chef is a free-to-enter, tournament-style competition, where competitors go through rounds, and those with the most votes in those rounds move on. To win Favorite Chef, one must leverage the power of social media and word-of-mouth advertising to garner the support of the public to vote. It's completely straightforward.

At the conclusion of the Competition, the People's Choice winner will be chosen by the public to win $25k, be featured in a sponsored profile in Taste of Home Magazine, and get an exclusive cooking experience with the world-renowned culinary connoisseur chef Carla Hall. To sweeten the pot, one chef with the most outstanding plating presentation will be deemed "Carla's Pick" and will be recognized by Hall, herself.

Favorite Chef workshop elevations

The Colossal team aims to further elevate the experience for all competitors, by offering exclusive access to industry-pro workshops where they will discover insider tips and tricks from the most experienced professionals in the culinary industry, including:

James Beard Foundation CEO Kris Moon on Leadership In and Out of the Kitchen

Chef Terry Mathews (aka BBQ Daddy) on the Secret Sauce to Catering Events

Chef Carla Hall on the Art of Plating and Presentation

Content Creator Melissa Anaya (@eatdrinkaz) on Cooking Up Engaging Content

Some things sound too good to be true; but some things are just that good. And that is Colossal and Favorite Chef.

The 2021 Favorite Chef – Sémone Hopkins

The Favorite Chef Competition is poised to be the biggest online culinary event in years, and it's giving seasoned chefs a chance to go big while offering amateur chefs the opportunity to turn their passion into a career.

Take the 2021 Favorite Chef, Sémone Hopkins, for example. She is an Institute of Culinary Education (ICE) and Culinary Institute of Virginia (CIV) alumna who has been able to grow two small businesses — Sémone's Sweets and Mone's Mesa — showing that hard work, drive, and cooking chops can bring great success.

"I received so much press attention, have been featured in newspapers, and have been interviewed on popular podcasts," Hopkins said after her win.

Conclusion

So, is Favorite Chef legit? Yes, of course. The winner will pocket $25k, James Beard Foundation will be the recipient of the grant, and all the competitors will gain exposure and tips to get ahead in their journey. Be wary of people calling the Favorite Chef competition a scam. It simply is too legit to quit.

About Colossal

Colossal is the global leader in online competitions and one of the most effective fundraising solutions available for charities that lack the bandwidth to operate large-scale campaigns. In 2022, Colossal raised over $9.6 million from their competitions, resulting in DTCare grants to designated charities that included National Breast Cancer Foundation, Conservation First USA, and B+ Foundation. Colossal.org .

