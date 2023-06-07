Vispero/TPGi Listed in AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community

Vispero/TPGi Software now available to 18 U.S. Intelligence Agencies in AWS Marketplace

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vispero® and TPGi®, global leaders in accessibility software and services, today announced the availability of their offerings in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. Intelligence Community (IC). The AWS Marketplace for the U.S. IC offerings includes a broad array of common software infrastructure, developer tools, and business software products that support the unique needs of the U.S. IC through improved security, increased mission impact, and cost savings. TPGi's Accessibility Resource Center (ARC) software allows companies of all sizes to manage accessibility programs via one powerful integrated dashboard and to access a central repository of over 600 KnowledgeBase articles from worldwide experts in accessibility.

"We are pleased to offer our software in the AWS Marketplace for the U.S. IC to help government agencies assure their digital assets are usable by all employees and citizens while complying with Section 508 and accessibility standards," said Matt Ater, Vice President of Vispero.

AWS Marketplace for the U.S. IC provides the same purchasing convenience, open and transparent license terms and conditions, and a variety of pricing models, including hourly usage and annual subscription, as the commercial AWS Marketplace. It also supports Bring-Your-Own-License (BYOL) so that agencies can more easily migrate existing software licenses and applications to the cloud. For more information on AWS Marketplace for the U.S. IC, contact icmp@amazon.com .

About Vispero

Vispero is a global leader in assistive technology products for those with vision impairments. Freedom Scientific, TPGi, Enhanced Vision, and Optelec, all Vispero brands, have a long history of innovation for customers with accessibility needs. Today our product portfolio is considered one of the most diverse and reliable on the market.

About TPGi

TPGi provides digital accessibility software and services to help businesses reduce risk, grow revenue, and improve user experience. With over 20 years of experience and 21 employees actively influencing accessibility standards on the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), TPGi offers the most robust knowledge base and accessibility expertise in the industry as well as award-winning self-service kiosk software. Our tailored approach has enabled 1000+ customers to achieve the best outcomes for their businesses, their employees, and their consumers.

