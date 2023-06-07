School of Rock Announces Momentum Led by Student Growth and International Expansion

School of Rock, a Sterling Partners portfolio company, shares recent global achievements

CHICAGO and CANTON, Mass., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- School of Rock, a leader in performance-based music education, shared today a series of milestones and achievements that highlight the growth and success of its internationally recognized business model. School of Rock is a portfolio company of Sterling Partners ("Sterling"), a diversified investment management platform.

School of Rock has 336 schools operating in 15 countries, with current commitments for over 200 additional schools, and is the largest music education franchise in the world. (PRNewswire)

School of Rock, a Sterling Partners portfolio company, details global achievements and expansion led by student growth

School of Rock has 336 schools operating in 15 countries, with current commitments for over 200 additional schools, and is the largest music education franchise in the world. Its mission is to build a growing, passionate community dedicated to enriching lives through performance-based music education.

School of Rock continues to have very high franchisee satisfaction, thanks to its unique combination of high-tech/high-touch support. The company was named the Grand Champion of the 2023 Global Franchise Awards, the most prestigious Global Franchise award, and it was also recognized by independent research firm, Franchise Business Review, as a top franchise in its report on the Top Recession-Proof Franchises for 2023.

From a financial perspective, School of Rock has achieved meaningful increases in system-wide and same store sales compared to the prior year as well as pre-COVID levels, all-time high student enrollment, and significant international expansion.

Looking ahead, School of Rock is excited to open more schools in the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Spain, Ireland, and Portugal in 2023, and expects its global footprint to exceed 25 countries in every continent, from North and South America, to Europe, the Middle East, to Asia, Australia, and Africa, by the end of 2028.

"Our success over the last year is a testament to the unwavering commitment, exceptional quality, and incredible talent of our franchisees, school teams, and corporate support staff. We make smart investments that differentiate our method, and the results speak for themselves as we continue to expand and grow," said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. "There is also something to be said about fun. Our program is fun. And that leads to high satisfaction, long retention, and compelling financial results."

"Sterling's mission is to help entrepreneurs and businesses grow, and School of Rock has been inspiring and cultivating growth and opportunity for its franchisees and enriching the lives of its many thousands of students," said Avi Epstein, Managing Director at Sterling Partners. "Whether through evolving its culture, forging new partnerships, or targeting new audience segments, School of Rock is always thinking about what's next and how it can continue to set its brand apart from other franchises."

About School of Rock: School of Rock helps aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity, and develop tools they need to thrive in life. Founded as a single school in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1998, School of Rock has become a rapidly growing international franchise with over 500 schools open and in development across 15 global markets. School of Rock has grown its student count to over 60,000. School of Rock has received countless industry awards including: 2023 Global Franchise Grand Champion; 2023, 2022 and 2021 Global Franchise's Awards Best Children's Service and Education Franchise; 2023 Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 Top Children's Music Enrichment Brand; 2021 Franchise Innovation Award for Most Innovative Use of Customer-Facing Digital Tools; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top 200 Franchises and Culture 200 list; Franchise Business Review's 2023 Top Recession-Proof Business; 2020 Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 200 Franchise and the #1 Child Enrichment Franchise; and 2018 Forbes # 2 Best Franchise Medium-Level Investment Award and the #1 Music Franchise in America.

Follow School of Rock on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SchoolofRockUSA and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/SchoolofRockUSA . For more information on School of Rock visit www.SchoolofRock.com or call 866-695-5515. To learn more about School of Rock franchise opportunities head to http://franchising.schoolofrock.com/ .

About Sterling Partners: Sterling Partners ("Sterling") is a diversified investment management platform founded in 1983 and based in Chicago. The firm started with four young entrepreneurs, who went on to build one of Chicago's most prominent private equity firms. Today, the firm has expanded beyond its strong private equity practice into several other investment strategies. Complementing its institutional fund practice, Sterling invests in a wide variety of companies in various stages of growth – from early-stage, high-growth businesses to mature, profitable companies – on a deal-by-deal basis. These investments cross several industries, and the firm makes control, non-control, and preferred equity investments. Sterling adds value to its portfolio companies and the founders with whom it partners with its entrepreneurial roots, deep domain expertise, focus on transformational growth, and access to world-class executive talent. For more information, please visit www.sterlingpartners.com .

Sterling Partners invests in a wide variety of companies in various stages of growth – from early-stage, high-growth businesses to mature, profitable companies – on a deal-by-deal basis. Sterling adds value to its portfolio companies and the founders with whom it partners with its entrepreneurial roots, deep domain expertise, focus on transformational growth, and access to world-class executive talent. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sterling Partners