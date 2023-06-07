Polaris Celebrates National Get Outdoors Day and National Great Outdoors Month This June

The powersports leader inspires consumers to #THINKOUTSIDE in new and unique ways

MINNEAPOLIS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII), the global leader in powersports, is encouraging people to get outside this National Get Outdoors Day – June 10 – and throughout June in celebration of National Great Outdoors Month. Polaris offers a range of products and experiences designed to help people get outside, from off-road vehicles and snowmobiles, to pontoons, motorcycles and more.

"At Polaris, we are committed to helping people THINK OUTSIDE and do more in the outdoors whether that be to work smarter or experience adventure. We believe powersports provides a unique and special way to actively participate in the outdoors and are constantly working to find new ways to delight our current customers and invite new people to join. Creating epic experiences and lasting memories is our passion and what makes celebrating National Get Outdoors Day and Great Outdoors Month each year such a natural fit for us," said Pam Kermisch, Chief Customer Growth Officer, Polaris. "As a leader in our industry, we strive to deliver new, innovative offerings and products to help people do more outside."

Polaris has been helping people discover new possibilities in the outdoors for nearly 70 years, continually innovating new products and services that enhance the riding experience. Thanks to its broad options for water, road, sand, snow, and dirt, Polaris offers an array of vehicles that support the goal of going further outside. Known for industry leading off-road vehicles like the Polaris RANGER and RZR, Polaris also has on-road vehicles like Indian Motorcycle, Polaris Slingshot and marine brands like Bennington, Godfrey and Hurricane boats.

As a company who prides itself in understanding the customer and working to make their riding experience better, Polaris recently set a new bar when it introduced its newest adventure vehicle, the Polaris Xpedition. The Polaris Xpedition was designed to bridge the worlds of traditional side-by-sides with cargo and comfort capabilities that allow the most passionate adventurers to go farther and deeper than ever and discover totally new destinations and experiences. Additionally, Polaris has developed technologies like RIDE COMMAND and RIDE COMMAND+, designed to give riders a next level experience with access to with over a million miles of verified trails and ability to track other vehicles in the group with the group ride feature.

For consumers who don't have access to a Polaris vehicle or are looking to try powersports for the first time, Polaris Adventures makes it easy to ride with more than 200 Outfitters operating across 39 states, including Hawaii and Alaska. And for those looking to purchase a powersports vehicle, Polaris recently made the shopping process easier with the introduction of Polaris Xchange – a one-stop online marketplace to shop and trade new and used powersports vehicles.

To celebrate and honor the memories created outdoors Polaris will highlight how people #THINKOUTSIDE via Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok throughout National Great Outdoors Month. Consumers are encouraged to enjoy the outdoors and capture and share their experiences by posting to the #THINKOUTSIDE hashtag for a chance to win Polaris swag including stickers, t-shirts, and hats. Need inspiration? Check out this video.

To help mark National Get Outdoors Day with consumers, Polaris will occupy a footprint on Broadway Street in Nashville at the nationally renowned CMA Fest from June 8-11, where fans will have the chance to check out a selection of Polaris vehicles, take part in giveaways and more.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

