HUB INTERNATIONAL ACQUIRES THE ASSETS OF E-INSURE SERVICES, INC. TO OPTIMIZE LEAD GENERATION AND BETTER TARGET HIGHLY ATTRACTIVE GEOGRAPHIES

Acquisition of EINSURANCE lead aggregator supports the growth of HUB's digital personal insurance brokerage platform, VIU by HUB

CHICAGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of E-Insure Services, Inc. (EINSURANCE). EINSURANCE is a web-based, direct-to-consumer lead generation platform leveraging its data-driven marketing techniques to power insurance sales. This acquisition bolsters Hub's in-house capabilities to enhance its seamless omni-channel experience for the personal insurance brokerage platform VIU by HUB LLC (VIU). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Chicago, the EINSURANCE team will join the VIU team, including President and Chief Operating Officer Dale Williams. Leveraging advanced data analytics, EINSURANCE will provide VIU with the ability to precisely target highly qualified and reliable leads with strong conversion rates in priority geographies while reducing customer acquisition costs, bringing choice, neutrality and unbiased advice to even more consumers.

"EINSURANCE is a pioneer in using digital technology to change the way consumers shop for insurance, and bringing this capability in-house to VIU will improve our performance marketing capabilities and efficiencies," said Bryan Davis, EVP and Head of VIU. "EINSURANCE's advanced targeting capabilities enables VIU to better align digital insurance protection seekers with the right choices from our insurance carrier partners."

EINSURANCE drives more than 1 million leads per year with over 90% representing first-time buyers. Further, conversion rates are 50% greater than competing aggregators.

"Joining Hub allows us to continue our mission of innovating the personal insurance space and contribute to the rapid growth of VIU," Williams said. "VIU's focus on the digital insurance protection seeker looking for choice and trusted advice aligns with our aim of continuing to be a transformative player in the personal insurance buying journey."

VIU, which offers auto, home, renters, condo, life and pet insurance, is an embedded broker platform with an omnichannel approach featuring a digital-first experience, supported by personalized live agent interactions and trusted advice. In addition to being available to consumers, VIU's platform can also be integrated seamlessly into the systems of partners, including those in the auto, real estate or membership organizations, to provide added value to their clients and drive additional revenue.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

