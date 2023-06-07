GEODIS Strengthens Pharma Capabilities in the Americas With Seven IATA CEIV Pharma Certifications

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GEODIS, a world leader in transport and logistics, announced today it has strengthened its air freight temperature-controlled pharma shipment capabilities across the Americas region by earning IATA's Center of Excellence for Independent Validators in Pharmaceutical Logistics (CEIV Pharma) certification across seven sites in the United States, Latin America and Canada. GEODIS now has a total of 27 CEIV Pharma certified sites across its global network in the Americas, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Europe.

Earning the CEIV Pharma accreditation supports GEODIS' strategic goals of establishing pharma healthcare as a key organizational vertical and expanding its global network by accrediting sites in numerous countries across the globe. Having this certification ensures that GEODIS' facilities, equipment, operations and staff comply with the appropriate applicable standards, guidelines and regulations expected from a pharmaceutical manufacturer. This industry-wide standard aims to extend best practices and achieve a globally acceptable standardization. By forming a common baseline from existing regulations and standards, this certification ensures international and national compliance to safeguard product integrity while addressing specific air cargo needs in pharma logistics.

"Receiving the CEIV Pharma accreditation from IATA demonstrates GEODIS' commitment to ensuring we deliver the highest levels of service and quality when it comes to the handling and transport of pharma healthcare products on behalf of our clients," said Luca Baldoni, Senior Vice President - Healthcare at GEODIS in Americas. "The healthcare market is experiencing extraordinary changes globally, and having achieved seven certifications in the Americas region in less than 10 months showcases our commitment and investment to being a reliable partner by delivering exceptional quality and compliance to help navigate the changes alongside our customers."

The following sites are now IATA CEIV Pharma certified across GEODIS in Americas' network in the United States, Latin America and Canada: Chicago O'Hare International Airport, Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport, Mexico City International Airport, Sao Paulo International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport.

This news comes on the heels of recent GEODIS IATA CEIV Pharma certifications in Asia Pacific and Middle East and Europe (including GEODIS' site at Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in France). The additional IATA CEIV Pharma certifications in the Americas region for air freight forwarding adds to the strategic ambition of continuing to build integrated solutions for all GEODIS' pharma customers across geographies and lines of businesses including contract logistics, freight forwarding and road transportation distribution.

GEODIS is a leading global logistics provider acknowledged for its expertise across all aspects of the supply chain. As a growth partner to its clients, GEODIS specializes in five lines of business: Supply Chain Optimization, Global Freight Forwarding, Global Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and European Road Network. With a global network spanning nearly 170 countries and more than 49,400 employees, GEODIS is ranked no. 6 in its sector across the world. In 2022, GEODIS generated €13.7 billion in revenue. GEODIS is a company owned by SNCF group.

