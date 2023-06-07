Genesys Cloud Surpasses $1 Billion ARR During Q1 Fiscal Year 24

Genesys continues to seize market share driven by strong demand for cloud experience orchestration platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, today announced that the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform has surpassed $1 billion annual recurring revenue (ARR)i. Achieving this milestone comes in less than four years since the company surpassed $100 million ARR. With Genesys Cloud ARR growth greater than 45% year-over-year during the first quarter of the company's fiscal year (February 1–April 30, 2023), Genesys continues to seize market share, growing faster than its closest Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) competitor during the same period.

"Leading brands understand great business outcomes are grounded in great experiences," said Tony Bates, Genesys CEO and chairman. "Our business momentum is validation that our strategy to enable personalized, empathetic experiences at scale is resonating — organizations everywhere are partnering with Genesys to set the new standard in loyalty defining customer and employee engagement. With Genesys Cloud CX, we're not only writing the next chapter but delivering on the future of experiences through continuous innovation, modern AI-powered orchestration and unmatched global presence, trusted by thousands of customers of all sizes, scale and industries."

Genesys saw significant demand for Genesys Cloud CX across segments and geographies during the quarter. Highlighted new customers include a Fortune 100 logistics company and a major US insurance provider, as well as a European auto insurance company that consolidated its contact center with Genesys Cloud CX, replacing NICE and several other vendors. The company also deepened relationships with existing customers, including a Fortune 100 retailer that expanded its experience orchestration capabilities and a Fortune 100 provider of insurance and retirement savings accounts, which evolved from a hybrid cloud to Genesys Cloud CX. In addition to these large enterprise deals, over 75% of new customers during the quarter were from small- and mid-sized businesses (SMB) as well as mid-market segments.

Highlighted growth includes:

More than 80% year-over-year increase in Genesys Cloud CX revenue in healthcare; Genesys serves six of the top 10 of the global healthcare providers

More than 50% year-over-year increase in Genesys Cloud CX revenue in financial services; Genesys serves eight of the top 10 global financial services providers

The top 50 Genesys Cloud CX customers averaged more than 8,000 unique agents on the platform, up nearly 30% year-over-year

Market demand for Genesys Cloud CX has been accelerated by significant customer traction for Genesys AI, offering new generative AI features released this year and comprehensive capabilities spanning conversation automation, agent assistance, conversation intelligence, workforce engagement management, and predictive engagement and routing. During the quarter:

Genesys had a year-over year increase of more than 3X for its conversational and predictive artificial intelligence (AI) solutions revenue

The number of customers using three or more native Genesys AI solutions grew nearly 9X year-over-year

The number of customers implementing Genesys digital and voicebots grew nearly 110% year-over-year

Genesys status as a leader in the customer experience (CX) industry continues to be recognized, most recently by Forrester, where it was named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave™: Contact Center as a Service, Q1 2023.ii The Genesys Cloud CX platform received the highest scores possible in the AI architecture, workforce optimization and customer self-service criteria, and among the highest scores in the outbound capabilities criteria. With this placement, Genesys has been named a Leader by Forrester across the company's four customer experience priorities.

In addition to traditional business results, Genesys includes environmental, social and governance (ESG) results as part of its key success metrics. Notable updates during the company's first quarter include:

The representation of women leaders at Genesys eclipsed the 30% threshold. This is a net increase of 23.8% in the representation of women leaders across the global workforce at Genesys since the official establishment of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) program during 2020.

Genesys launched a pilot of its Diversity Accelerator Program (DAP) designed to create promotion velocity for women and underrepresented groups at the company.

The results of the quarter's employee engagement survey illustrated a strong Inclusion Score of 84, indicating from the Genesys global workforce that the company is on the right track with its inclusion and belonging initiatives.

Genesys won over $30 million in RFPs when sustainability was a significant selection criterion.

Nearly 15 million experiences were orchestrated for charitable customers using Genesys Cloud CX.

