Abacus Group Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Propel Ambitious Growth Plan

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Abacus Group, the leading Managed Security Services Provider ("MSSP") to alternative investment firms, has appointed Jesse Sanders as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to help fuel the company's continued rapid expansion.

Sanders, an experienced finance professional with a background in private equity and former CFO of a large MSP, will help drive Abacus Group's sustainable growth as the firm continues to expand its team, services, and global client base. Having spearheaded numerous add-on acquisitions in previous roles, Sanders will oversee the company's mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy and overall financial growth, including scaling the internal finance function.

The move comes as Abacus Group accelerates its exceptional commercial performance, having grown at 25% annually over the past several years. The firm has acquired four prominent companies within the past five years, including Gotham Security, positioning itself as a frontrunner in the MSSP space and diversifying its market-leading hosted IT services and solutions tailored for investment managers.

Commenting on his appointment as CFO, Jesse Sanders said: "It's a privilege to join Abacus Group at this exciting juncture and be part of an outstanding team driving ambitious growth. The company's proven track record of success, coupled with its strategic acquisitions, demonstrates its commitment to delivering unparalleled value to clients and stakeholders. I'm thrilled to contribute my expertise in finance and M&A to support Abacus Group in continuing its upward trajectory and achieving new milestones as it continues to expand."

"Jesse's experience is a perfect fit for us, as he brings both investor and operator perspectives to the table," commented Chris Grandi, CEO at Abacus Group. "Combined with his deep understanding of our global client base and clear vision for growth, Jesse is sure to play a pivotal role in the continued success of Abacus Group and our commercialization journey."

Sanders' appointment as CFO closely follows two other significant senior appointments in recent months – Stu Solomon as Non-Executive Director, and Jonathan Shapiro as Chief Revenue Officer.

About Abacus Group

Abacus Group is a leading provider of hosted IT solutions and services focused on helping alternative investment firms by providing an enterprise technology platform specifically designed for the unique needs of the financial services industry. The innovative and award-winning Abacus Cloud platform allows investment managers to source all technology needs as a service, offering the capacity to scale on demand to meet current and future cybersecurity, storage and compliance requirements. The company has offices in New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; Boston, MA; Dallas, TX; Greenwich, CT; Los Angeles, CA; Charlotte, NC; Miami, FL; and London, England. For more information, visit www.abacusgroupllc.com.

