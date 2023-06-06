WASHINGTON, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomph, the premier sports and entertainment technology partnerships insights platform, is pleased to announce the completion of its Series A funding round, marking a substantial investment in the company's growth and development. This round was spearheaded by Jurassic Capital, a growth equity firm known for its commitment to innovative SaaS vertical companies. Notable investors in this round also include high-profile entities such as Lalotte Ventures among others.

Zoomph Lands Series A Funding Led by Jurassic Capital, Backed by High-Profile Investors (PRNewswire)

This robust investment will propel Zoomph's aspirations to expedite product development and widen its customer base. The company's state-of-the-art technology offers organizations comprehensive solutions to explore engagement across various platforms, including social, streaming, linear, and OTT. These tools provide precise broadcast media valuations and consumer insights, thereby enhancing partnership strategies.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jurassic Capital as our lead investor, alongside other esteemed investors like Lalotte Ventures. Their collective support represents not only a substantial financial commitment but also a wealth of experience and guidance as Zoomph scales," stated Ali Manouchehri, CEO and Chairperson of Zoomph. "This robust investment will fuel the continued evolution of our innovative product and enable us to enhance our services for our global clientele."

Zoomph's platform allows brands to track the effectiveness of their partnership campaigns and gain insights into their target audience across sports and entertainment properties. With the new funding, the company will be able to enhance its platform and expand its offerings, enabling businesses to better understand their customers and drive more effective marketing campaigns.

"We're excited to back Zoomph as they continue to elevate their industry-leading media analytics platform," shared Joe Colopy, General Partner at Jurassic Capital. "We're confident that Zoomph's technology provides invaluable insights to brands and sports and entertainment properties. We eagerly anticipate the company's continued growth and success."

Since its inception in 2016, Zoomph has been on an impressive growth trajectory and has emerged as a leading light in providing partnership insights. With this new, substantial investment from industry leaders such as Jurassic Capital and Lalotte Ventures, the company is perfectly positioned to maintain its momentum and broaden its market reach.

About Zoomph

Zoomph is a leading partnership insights platform that enables brands, leagues, teams, and media to measure partnership portfolios and gain insights into their target audience. Founded in 2016, the company has rapidly grown to become a leading provider of partnership insights supporting customers like the Golden State Warriors, WWE, Wasserman, NASCAR & Activation Blizzard.

Follow Zoomph online at zoomph.com . You can also stay up to date with the latest Zoomph insights and developments by following us on social media Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About Jurassic Capital

Jurassic Capital is a Durham, NC-based growth equity firm focused on B2B SaaS and software businesses. Founded in 2019, Jurassic invests in companies and accelerates their growth with their extensive operating experience. The firm makes minority and majority equity investments in bootstrapped and lightly capitalized companies. For more information, visit jurassiccapital.com .

Contacts

Zoomph, Inc.

Nick Cronin

Chief Design Officer

nick@zoomph.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zoomph