Magnate Worldwide Acquires Cargo Logistics Group, Strengthening its Portfolio of Specialized Services

PORTLAND, Ore. , June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnate Worldwide is pleased to announce the acquisition of Cargo Logistics Group, a leading custom logistics service provider. In line with Magnate's organic and M&A growth strategy, Cargo Logistics Group is highly specialized, providing comprehensive logistics solutions for international and domestic mission-critical supply chains. CLG will become part of Masterpiece International and expand its footprint, adding a direct presence in the Baltimore and Washington DC area.

"Cargo Logistics Group accelerates Magnate's strategic plans for growing value-added, mission-critical services."

Founded in 1993, CLG has decades of experience providing customized solutions to businesses throughout the world, with unique capabilities and expertise in the import and export of high-tech equipment, chemicals, dangerous goods, Department of Defense commodities, renewable energy commodities, and various other specialized/proprietary commodities.

"We are looking forward to the next phase of Cargo Logistics Group, and as part of Masterpiece, our business will be enhanced with a greater depth of technology resources and high-level capabilities across all modes," said David Cook, Founder and CEO of Cargo Logistics Group. "We found, across all Magnate's business segments, the same philosophy of dedication to our customers, vendors and employees, and believe we have a great service and cultural fit," he added.

Magnate Worldwide is committed to organic growth and growth through select acquisitions. This is the latest in a series of noteworthy acquisitions. "Cargo Logistics Group accelerates Magnate's strategic plans for growing value-added, mission-critical services. I'm very excited to welcome the talented group at CLG to the Magnate Family," said Dante Fornari, Magnate Worldwide's CEO.

Magnate Worldwide is a diversified supply chain management company, comprised of a unique portfolio of complementary, premium logistics services focused on Mission Critical Domestic, Fine Arts, and Global Freight Forwarding. For more information on Magnate's business segments and acquisition criteria, please visit www.magnateworldwide.com.

