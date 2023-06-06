The Kinetix Group Unveils Transformative Customer Engagement Platform for Life Science Companies

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetix Group (TKG) announced the launch of TKG PACT , an insight-driven platform that helps life science companies transform how they engage with their customers. The multilayer platform leverages 25 years of insights and resources developed by TKG in its capacity as a full-service healthcare agency.

"I am fortunate to have been a part of developing and leading some of the most innovative life science teams that have raised the bar for customer excellence," said Mike Hauser, senior vice president of customer engagement and strategic partnerships. "A great customer-facing team generates the spark that unites stakeholders around a common mission to better serve patients and achieve results across the board. Today, there are so many engagement approaches. I see organizations paralyzed by confusion, ultimately focusing more energy internally than externally. PACT is a simplified engagement platform that helps teams build meaningful customer relationships and be that spark."

The PACT platform adapts to a specific client team by offering customized tools and marketing benchmarks needed for success. Benefits include:

Customer engagement audit

Digital library of account excellence resources

Disease-specific advisory support

Users also have access to Leaders Circle , a network of industry leaders modeling best practices and working to understand emerging industry trends.

"The essence of PACT is the customization to each life science organization's needs in a broad business sector: medical, clinical, HEOR, HCP, health system, and market access," said John Strapp , co-founder and chairman of TKG. "Customer engagement models are usually narrow in focus. Clients need several components including market access expertise, health system knowledge, and regional marketing programs. TKG PACT is a comprehensive platform that caters to those specific business objectives and target audiences."

TKG PACT is now available to all life science companies seeking to develop more effective customer engagement.

The Kinetix Group is a strategic advisory and marketing agency that empowers life science companies to effectively engage with health system and payer customers. With market access expertise, deep relationships, and connections that span the healthcare ecosystem, TKG is uniquely positioned to understand its clients' customers and design impactful solutions. Its core areas of focus are organized customers, market access, and real-world evidence. To learn more, visit www.thekinetixgroup.com.

