Stagwell's (STGW) Instrument Launches Content Innovation and Experience Innovation Service Offerings Blending Emerging Technology, Creative, and Brand Consultancy Capabilities

2023 Fast Company Most Innovative Company will partner with clients on emerging tech including AI, NFTs, Web3, and pioneer breakthrough platforms and content

NEW YORK and PORTLAND, Ore., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell's (NASDAQ: STGW) Instrument – a multidisciplinary creative company that redefines brands and experiences – today announced the launch of two new core service offerings: content innovation and experience innovation, led by Paul Welch and Mike Creighton, executive directors at Instrument, respectively. These units will work with existing and prospective clients to unleash innovation at scale across partners' content, digital experiences, and technology infrastructure.

The units will work with clients to unleash innovation across partners' content, digital experiences, and technology.

The newly launched disciplines fuse full-funnel brand marketing strategy with the cutting edge of technology and content innovation:

Experience Innovation, led by Mike Creighton, Executive Director at Instrument, works to weave emerging technologies through all of Instrument's offerings, helping its partners across every sector avoid riding hype cycles on emerging technology and effectively experiment with trends like artificial intelligence (AI), web3, the metaverse, gaming, and XR to find the innovation that sustains long term growth. Learn how Instrument's experience innovation disciplines is helping clients responsibly integrate generative AI here.

"Brands are ecosystems which interact with people millions of times every day: emerging technology reveals new opportunities for brands to engage with consumers by creating new experiences on nascent channels, media, and capabilities," said Mike Creighton. "AI, web3, the metaverse, gaming, XR — they all represent potential opportunities. To navigate them and find what's right for our clients, we avoid riding hype cycles. We make certain that "yes" is the answer to these three questions: Is it appropriate for the brand? Does it provide value to the consumer? Is it a growth opportunity for the company? It's about going beyond what's working now and always considering what's coming next."

Content Innovation, led by Paul Welch, Executive Director at Instrument, develops new methods and tactics to produce authentic stories across all platforms. That involves making content that sometimes looks different than a traditional production or maximizing every shoot to capture content at that can be leveraged across multiple brand touchpoints, as seen in the work Instrument conducted for Nike to create a five-episode series, "Ultra Sound," to serve Black mothers on the ultramarathon that is pregnancy. View that work here.

"At Instrument, we always try to be one step ahead, and what we're launching now is something we've prototyped and tested for quite a while: a content production agency that's born out of digital behaviors," said Paul Welch. "Brands have a massive ecosystem to fill at a speed that's difficult to sustain, but their teams and budgets are often still operating in a traditional commercial model. We are the solution to this."

Instrument's new service offerings interact with and complement its four award-winning centers of excellence: Creative, Production, Technology and Strategy. In 2023, Fast Company crowned the agency one of the world's Most Innovative Companies in The World for its work on behalf of the Eames Institute and BankBlackUSA, and in 2022 it was honored across three categories in Fast Company's Innovation by Design awards. To learn more about Instrument's capabilities, visit https://www.instrument.com/services/

Instrument is a multidisciplinary creative company that redefines brands and experiences, with offices in Portland, Oregon, Brooklyn, New York, and Los Angeles, California. We are a dynamic group of creative technologists and storytellers that use the power of design and technology to co-create groundbreaking work with our clients. We connect brands like never before—helping organizations reimagine the most valuable pieces of their digital ecosystem. With deep talent in the areas of Strategy, Design, Development and Content Creation, we build modern experiences for ambitious brands.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

