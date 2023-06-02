Woflow Acquires European Startup XtremeAI, Expanding Reach and Bolstering AI Capabilities

The deal brings new customers, valuable team expertise, and advanced AI technology to Woflow's growing data infrastructure platform

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Woflow, the data infrastructure company for digital commerce, announces the acquisition of XtremeAI, a Seville-based document digitization and data structuring platform. This strategic move enables Woflow to extend its reach across Europe, leverage the valuable industry knowledge of the XtremeAI team, as well as incorporate new AI technology into its product offerings.

Through this acquisition, Woflow will continue to support XtremeAI customers, which include major European food delivery companies. The co-founders of XtremeAI, Miguel Esteban, Timotei Molnar and Eduardo del Palacio along with their team, will join Woflow and bring extensive industry knowledge to the company's ambitious growth plans.

In addition to acquiring new customers and talent, Woflow will integrate state-of-the-art technology, including a proprietary AI platform, from XtremeAI into its product offerings to further enhance the capabilities of its platform. Woflow's Merchant Data Platform powers many of the world's leading platforms and marketplaces to automate the way they manage merchant data. Customers including DoorDash, Square, Walmart and Deliveroo rely on Woflow's data infrastructure to generate and maintain merchant data at scale.

"We are thrilled to welcome the XtremeAI team to Woflow. Their deep industry knowledge and cutting-edge technology will play a crucial role in our mission to structure the world's unstructured data and empower brick-and-mortar businesses to thrive in the digital economy," said Will Bewley, Co-Founder and CEO of Woflow. "This acquisition will significantly accelerate our technological capabilities as we continue to provide the most advanced data services to our platform and merchant customers."

Woflow continues to simplify and unify merchant data making it easier for commerce platforms and physical merchants—like restaurants and retail stores—to connect and maintain data at scale. XtremeAI's team and capabilities will allow for further data structuring automation while strengthening the combined entity's wedge in the European market.

XtremeAI co-founders expressed their optimism for the partnership: "From our initial conversation with Will and Jordan, we sensed an immediate connection. We strongly resonate with their vision and are highly optimistic about our future together. Joining Woflow will enable us to leverage their resources and expertise to deliver innovative data solutions to a wider range of customers," said Timotei Molnar, Co-Founder of XtremeAI.

The acquisition of XtremeAI marks a major milestone for Woflow as it continues to expand its global footprint and develop groundbreaking data infrastructure solutions for brick-and-mortar commerce.

About Woflow

Woflow is the leading data infrastructure platform for digital commerce providing the world's first Merchant Data Platform. Woflow helps industry-defining platforms and marketplaces create and maintain complex structured data at scale. Woflow was founded in 2017 by Jordan Nemrow and Will Bewley and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

For more information, please visit: https://www.woflow.com

